As a tragedy envelops Europe with a war breaking out between Russia and Ukraine, the volunteers of Art of Living have stepped up the challenge to reach out to Indians who are crossing borders into various European countries, with shelter and basic amenities like food and water.

The global humanitarian organisation has accommodated 4122 refugees, including Indian students, across Europe. It’s helpline number has received 7668 calls for refugees and their families. Along with this, 6000 medical kits and 23,612 meals have been provided by the organisation and its volunteers.

Speaking about the initiative, Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar said, “All the help is being made available and our volunteers from all across Europe are there by the side of the refugees and Indian students fleeing Ukraine. They are being provided food, water, accommodation and other essential items.”

The highlights of the ongoing work by Art of Living volunteers across Europe: