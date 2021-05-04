There had earlier been some concerns from health experts regarding the quality and authenticity of Sputnik V but a research by the medical journal Lancet demonstrated that the vaccine has an efficacy rate of 91%.

The first shipment of Sputnik V arrived in Hyderabad from Russia by airplane on Saturday. The Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC) has cleared the shipment from any duties or tariffs. Many countries have answered India’s call for help to fight off the second wave of coronavirus and are sending vaccines, beds, ventilators, oxygen concentrators and cylinders.

Russia has handed contracts for the manufacture of its Sputnik V coronavirus vaccines, named in honour of its first space satellite, to multiple Chinese corporations. This is to boost production of its vaccine so as to better meet world demand. In the past few days, three deals were made between Russia and Chinese companies for the production of over 260 million Sputnik V doses. The vaccine’s typical international cost is $10.

As with most vaccines, Sputnik V injects a highly weakened specimen of coronavirus, which the body’s immune system easily dispatches and in the process, learns how to best fight the virus.

This initiative will likely result in the vaccination rate for many countries increasing drastically. Earlier, India had been exporting vaccines to South America, Middle East and its nearby neighbours but now that it itself faces a shortage, Russia will be taking up the mantle of exporting vaccines to these regions and India itself. Russia, however, has been struggling to deliver the promised vaccines to these vaccines and has thus, decided to turn to Chinese firms.

