Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, who has taken refuge in the UAE, said that he is in talks to return to Afghanistan and denied the allegation that he left Kabul with suitcases full of cash, a media report said.

He also said the allegations that he escaped with suitcases of cash were “completely baseless”, saying it was all “political and personality assassination”, Al Jazeera reported.

After Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country, Afghan First Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the “legitimate caretaker President” in accordance with the constitution that states that in the absence of the President, the First Vice President becomes the caretaker President.

Citing the Constitution of Afghanistan, Saleh said that “in absence, escape, resignation or death of the President, the First Vice President becomes the caretaker President. I am currently inside my country & am the legitimate caretaker President.”

In his first comments after he left Afghanistan, Ghani, in a Facebook post, said on Sunday that he left the country in order to avoid “bloodshed” as Kabul fell to the Taliban and terrorists entered the Afghanistan presidential palace.

Saleh also said that arguing with US President Joe Biden is futile. He called on Afghans to “join the resistance” after the Taliban took control of Kabul.

Earlier on Sunday, Saleh said that never, ever and under no circumstances would be bow to the Taliban.

The Taliban entered Kabul on Sunday and took control of the presidential palace. The terrorist group is now everywhere in the capital, walking the streets of Kabul with ease (and with American weapons in hand).

On Monday, Russian Embassy in Kabul said that Ghani left Kabul with four cars and a helicopter stuffed with cash. In a video message posted on Facebook on Wednesday Ghani also said that he left the country in an attempt to avoid bloodshed and backed the recent talks between the terror group and former Afghan president Hamid Karzai to stabilise the country. (ANI)