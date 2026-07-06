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Home > World News > As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know

As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know

During a historic heatwave, thousands of US energy conservation web pages have been removed, which shows growing concerns about digital preservation and public access.

As record-breaking heat grips the United States, thousands of federal energy conservation pages have vanished from the internet. (Photo: Pexels)
As record-breaking heat grips the United States, thousands of federal energy conservation pages have vanished from the internet. (Photo: Pexels)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Mon 2026-07-06 12:29 IST

Heatwaves grip a major part of the United States. Amid these extreme temperatures, thousands of web pages focusing on energy conservation have quietly disappeared. According to reports, the US Department of Energy has removed around 6,000 pages from its website, prompting archivists to work quickly to preserve the information before it is permanently lost. 
 
Initially, The Verge reported the large-scale deletion. However, there is no official explanation behind this action so far. The timing of the deletion has drawn people’s attention as it follows political debate over energy-saving advice during the ongoing heat wave. 
 

Political Debate Followed by Mass Website Deletions

The controversy first erupted after New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani encouraged residents to set their air conditioners to 78 degrees, which will put less pressure on the electricity grid. 
 
Several Republican leaders, including Senators Ted Cruz and Nikki Haley, along with Representative Nancy Mace, who criticised this recommendation. They called this decision government overreach and linked it to broader political debate over energy policy.
 
Thereafter, the Department of Energy removed thousands of web pages. According to reports, the deleted content extended far beyond thermostat recommendations. 
 

Valuable Public Resources Also Disappeared

According to the reports, these pages included practical information on water conservation, home insulation and the department’s Solar Decathlon programme, along with guidance on energy-efficient cooling.
 
When these pages were deleted, the links pointing to them stopped working, making the information on these pages inaccessible to the public. Since a web address only shows where the content was hosted, it effectively erases it from the live internet. 
 

Why Digital Archives Matter

This deletion incident highlights the important role played by the Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine. The non-profit service regularly captures snapshots of websites, allowing users to check archived versions even after the pages have been removed from the internet. 
 
Because many of the Department of Energy pages had already been archived, much of the information remains available through preserved copies. Without these digital archives, many of the deleted resources could have disappeared completely.
 

Part of a Wider Trend

This is the first time federal information has been removed from the public websites. Since early 2025, several US government agencies, which include the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention and the Census Bureau, have reportedly revised or removed thousands of online pages which covered topics such as health, gender, diversity, and public data.
 
To this, several organisations, including the Environmental Data & Governance Initiative and Harvard’s Library Innovation Lab, have reportedly expanded efforts to archive federal information, as this information would have been lost otherwise. 
 
According to a Pew Research Centre study, around 38 per cent of the web pages available in 2013 had disappeared within ten years. This removal of Department of Energy content adds to growing concern about the long-term preservation of government information and constant public access to important online resources. However, there is no official statement from the White House, as archived versions remain the primary record of the deleted pages.
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As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know
Tags: Department of Energyenergy conservationInternet Archivetrump administrationUS heat wave

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As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know
As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know
As Heatwave Grips US, Did the White House Delete Thousands of Energy Conservation Webpages? Here’s What We Know
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