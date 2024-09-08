As India Becomes Another Country In Asia To Report Suspected Mpox Case, Here Is How The Region Is Responding

A young male patient who recently returned from a country experiencing Mpox (monkeypox) transmission has been identified as a suspected case, according to the Union health ministry on Friday. The patient has been isolated in a designated hospital and is reported to be in stable condition.

The ministry stated that samples have been collected and are undergoing testing to confirm whether the patient has contracted Mpox. They also indicated that the case is being managed according to established protocols, with contact tracing underway to identify potential sources and assess the situation within the country.

The government has assured that the situation remains under control, adding that this development aligns with prior risk assessments conducted by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC). The ministry emphasized that there is no cause for undue concern, as the country is fully prepared to handle such isolated travel-related cases with robust measures in place to manage and mitigate potential risks.

The suspected Mpox case in India emerged three weeks after the World Health Organization (WHO) declared outbreaks in 12 African countries as a global emergency.

Meanwhile, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, in collaboration with the WHO, launched a continent-wide response plan on Friday. The six-month plan, with an estimated budget of nearly $600 million, will prioritize surveillance, laboratory testing, and community engagement, according to Africa CDC director-general Dr. Jean Kaseya.

How is Asia responding to global Mpox outrage?

Countries in Asia are closely watching for Mpox cases after the World Health Organization (WHO) recently declared an escalating outbreak in Africa as a global public health emergency.

Mpox, previously known as monkeypox, is categorized into two groups: clade 1 and clade 2. It spreads through direct contact with an infected person, animal, or contaminated items.

Clade 2 was responsible for the 2022 outbreak, which led to around 100,000 cases worldwide, as per NBC News. A version of clade 1, however, began spreading internationally after originating in the Democratic Republic of Congo in January 2023.

Countries in South and Southeast Asia are enhancing surveillance, preparedness, and public awareness in response to the global outbreak of mpox, a potentially deadly viral disease previously called monkeypox.

However, some experts believe challenges remain, including the need for a joint or regional strategy, improved capacity for mass testing and vaccination, and a more proactive public health campaign.

On August 14, the World Health Organization (WHO) classified mpox as a public health emergency of international concern, its highest level of alert. This announcement followed an mpox outbreak in several African countries. The WHO has reported over 500 mpox-related deaths this year, reflecting a 19% increase from last year. Additionally, there have been over 14,000 mpox cases, marking a 160% rise from 2023.

India

India’s Ministry of Health and Family Welfare stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been continuously monitoring the mpox outbreak. The first case was reported on September 9. In the past week, India’s National Center of Disease Control held a meeting of health experts to assess the risk, and health teams at international airports have been briefed. Authorities plan to enhance surveillance, improve laboratory testing, and increase awareness in healthcare facilities.

China

China’s customs authorities stated that they will increase surveillance at entry points. People arriving from countries with confirmed mpox cases and showing symptoms like fever, headache, back pain, or rashes are required to declare their condition to customs, according to the General Administration of Customs. Additionally, aircraft, vessels, and containers arriving from affected areas will undergo sanitation procedures. These measures took effect on Thursday and will be enforced for six months.

Japan

Japanese officials met on Friday to discuss potential actions and review strategies. Authorities agreed to collect data from countries where outbreaks have been confirmed and plan to raise awareness among travelers entering and leaving the country. Japan’s Health Minister, Keizo Takemi, announced plans to send Japan-made vaccines to the Congo in response to a request.

South Korea

South Korea’s Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) stated that while the mpox situation is currently manageable, it plans to strengthen quarantine and surveillance efforts. After meeting with medical experts on Friday, officials decided to enforce quarantine measures for direct flights from affected countries but chose not to reissue a crisis alert lifted in May last year. The government is also set to increase public awareness campaigns encouraging those with symptoms to seek medical attention.

Thailand

On August 21, Thai authorities reported the country’s first case of the new mpox variant in 2024, marking the first instance in Asia and only the second outside Africa. A 66-year-old European male who had traveled from Africa showed symptoms after arriving in Thailand on August 14. Authorities are monitoring 43 close contacts and cautioning travelers from Africa to stay vigilant. Thailand has recorded 135 mpox cases this year.

Philippines

On August 19, the Philippine Department of Health confirmed its 10th mpox case, involving a 33-year-old male with no travel history. The case was linked to the milder Clade 2 variant. Health Secretary Teodoro Herbosa stated there was no public emergency, but the government is closely monitoring cases and updating guidelines.

Malaysia

Malaysia has heightened surveillance at major entry points, despite reporting no new cases in 2024. Health professionals are required to report suspected cases.

Indonesia

Indonesia has confirmed 88 mpox cases since early 2023 and is increasing screenings at key entry points while boosting public awareness.

Bangladesh

Bangladesh has yet to detect any mpox cases as of August 22, but has prepared two hospitals and formed a specialized team of physicians. The country has also launched an awareness program and is considering requesting vaccines from WHO.

Mpox is caused by the monkeypox virus, an orthopoxvirus, and produces symptoms similar to smallpox but less severe, according to the WHO. It typically causes a painful rash, swollen lymph nodes, and fever. While usually mild, it can be fatal for individuals with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and children. The disease can spread from animals like squirrels, monkeys, and Gambian pouched rats to humans, as well as between humans through contact with bodily fluids, skin lesions, respiratory droplets, or contaminated objects, according to WHO.

