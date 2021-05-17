Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, told the United Nations Security Council that the ongoing violence has caused widespread suffering and resulted in deaths, including of women and children.

There has been escalating tensions between Israel and Palestine for weeks with no possible solution soon. Israel strike Gaza with airstrikes into the early hours of Sunday, destroying a tower block that housed news media organizations, Al Jazeera and Associated Press while Palestinian militants launched rocket salvoes at Tel Aviv. Palestinian rescue services continued its efforts on Sunday afternoon to pull out of the rubble civilians who were killed. Israeli airstrikes on al-Wihda Street in al-Rimal neighborhood in Gaza City started before dawn on Sunday and continued until early hours of the morning.

According to the Health Ministry, most of the bodies that was pulled out of the rubble are children, bring the death toll to 37 killed among them 8 children and 13 women, 50 more were injured mostly women and children. Under such backdrop India on Sunday strongly condemned all acts of violence from both the sides. Ambassador T S Tirumurti, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, told the United Nations Security Council that the ongoing violence has caused widespread suffering and resulted in deaths, including of women and children.

The Indian representative urged both sides to show extreme restraint, desist from actions that exacerbate tensions, and refrain from attempts to unilaterally change the existing status quo, including in East Jerusalem and its neighbourhood. India also paid its tribute to 30-yr old Soumya Santosh who was living Israel and killed in a rocket attack by Hamas, the Palestinian militant group.

Also Read: #CovidAsia2ndWave: As Covid engulfs South Asia, Xi claims ‘normalcy’; What is China’s covid reality?

The Indian envoy supported resumption of dialogue between Israel and Palestinian authorities. Tirumurti asserted India’s strong support to the just Palestinian cause and its unwavering commitment to the two-State solution at the UNSC.