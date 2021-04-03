As the military coup in Myanmar intensifies, India condemned the use of violence in Myanmar and urged the release of political prisoners, India also announced it would support any attempts at resolving the current situation through ASEAN.

As the military coup in Myanmar intensifies, India condemned the use of violence in Myanmar and urged the release of political prisoners, India also announced it would support any attempts at resolving the current situation through ASEAN in the neighboring country. MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said “We condemn any use of violence. We believe that the rule of law should prevail. We stand for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar.”

India established its position to remain engaged on this issue with the international interlocutors and at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and promised to further put effort to play a balanced and constructive role. Facing condemnation from international community across the world, US and the UK have imposed sanctions against multiple individuals and entities affiliated with Myanmar’s military.

On February 1, Myanmar’s military seized power in the country and announced a one-year state of emergency. Since the the junta’s crackdown more than 500 people have been killed including anti-coup protesters, while over 2,600 people have been detained. Last week a 13-year-old who was shot in her house after the armed forces opened fire in residential areas of Meikhtila. Bagchi also commented on the Indo-Myanmar border issues and crossings and said India will be dealing with it as per the laws and humanitarian considerations.

Detained civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi is facing a total of five charges including a latest one which related to the indictment of Australian economist Sean Turnell, Suu Kyi’s former adviser, who has been detained for violating the country’s colonial-era official secrets act.