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Home > World News > ‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal

‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reaffirmed that Iran will never be allowed to acquire nuclear weapons following a landmark US-Iran framework agreement aimed at reducing tensions and advancing negotiations on sanctions, maritime security, and nuclear issues.

'As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons'
'As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons'

Published By: Harshita Gothi
Published: Fri 2026-06-19 01:46 IST

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed that Iran will never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons, even as the United States and Iran announced a landmark framework agreement intended to ease regional tensions and lay the groundwork for broader diplomatic negotiations. The 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), signed virtually by US President Donald Trump and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, outlines commitments to end hostilities, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and negotiate a comprehensive agreement on sanctions, maritime security, and Iran’s nuclear programme within the next 60 days.

Netanyahu Reaffirms Israel’s Position

Speaking shortly after the announcement, Netanyahu stressed that Israel’s stance on Iran’s nuclear ambitions remains unchanged despite the diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran. He said, ‘Iran will never have nuclear weapons, today or tomorrow.’



Netanyahu also defended Israel’s longstanding security strategy and pointed to what he described as significant achievements in countering the Iranian threat. ‘People ask me what we have achieved. We removed the immediate threat of annihilation from ourselves. Most importantly, we saved the State of Israel from the threat of total destruction,’ Netanyahu said.

Landmark Agreement Between Washington And Tehran

The newly announced framework agreement represents a major diplomatic development following months of heightened tensions and military confrontation in the region. Under the proposed framework, the United States and Iran have agreed to pursue negotiations on a broader settlement covering economic sanctions, regional security concerns, and Tehran’s nuclear activities. The understanding also includes commitments aimed at restoring stability in key maritime routes, including the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, which serves as a critical corridor for global energy shipments.

While officials in Washington and Tehran have portrayed the framework as a meaningful step toward de-escalation, Israel continues to express caution about any arrangement that could leave Iran capable of reviving its nuclear programme in the future. Netanyahu’s latest remarks underscore Israel’s continued emphasis on preventing a nuclear-armed Iran, describing the issue as a core national security priority regardless of ongoing diplomatic initiatives.

Negotiations Enter a Critical Phase

With the framework now in place, negotiators are expected to work toward a comprehensive agreement over the coming weeks. Discussions are likely to focus on sanctions relief, nuclear safeguards, and broader regional security measures.

Regional and international observers will be closely monitoring whether the agreement can translate into lasting reductions in tensions across the Middle East while addressing longstanding concerns over Iran’s nuclear activities.

ALSO READ: Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei Approves Iran-US Memorandum After Receiving Assurances

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‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal
Tags: benjamin netanyahudonald trumpIran Nuclear ProgrammeIsrael Iran relationsmasoud pezeshkianMiddle East diplomacynuclear negotiationsregional-securitystrait of hormuzUS-Iran Deal

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‘As Long As I Am PM, Iran Will Never Have Nuclear Weapons’: Netanyahu After Washington And Tehran Reach Deal
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