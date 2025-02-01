Home
Sunday, February 2, 2025
As Marco Rubio Visits Panama, It’s Political Elite Asks: Is War Imminent?

Marco Rubio’s visit to Panama comes at a moment of heightened uncertainty, as U.S. rhetoric and regional anxieties clash over the future of the canal. With diplomatic options still on the table but tensions escalating, the stakes for both nations have never been higher.

Marco Rubio’s upcoming visit to Panama is expected to provide critical insight into the trajectory of U.S. policy in the region—whether it will take the form of aggressive intervention or strategic negotiation.

Rising Concerns Over U.S. Intentions

Panama’s political elite has been bracing for either scenario. With tensions surrounding the Panama Canal escalating last month, former Panamanian President Ernesto Pérez Balladares voiced deep concerns over potential U.S. military action. Speaking from his office on the 10th floor of a bank building, Balladares contemplated the worst-case scenario: an American invasion.

“I think there will be many, many casualties on our side,” he warned, “and international condemnation of the U.S.”

Trump’s Envoy Urges Preemptive Concessions To Panama

At the same time, Mauricio Claver-Carone, President Donald Trump’s incoming envoy to Latin America, has conveyed a more pragmatic approach in discussions with Panamanian officials. According to a participant in those discussions, Claver-Carone encouraged Panama to proactively offer concessions in order to mitigate the risk of escalating tensions.

Analysts indicate that there is still an opportunity for diplomatic negotiations. These talks could reaffirm U.S. influence in the region while reducing China’s presence—without undermining Panama’s sovereignty over the canal. However, miscommunication and escalation remain serious risks, particularly as Trump’s assertive stance clashes with a wary Panamanian leadership.

Choices for Panama

During a recent meeting at the presidential palace, Balladares conferred with his successor, President José Raúl Mulino, about possible responses. The only specific course of action discussed, according to Balladares, was an appeal to the United Nations—an appeal that has since been formally lodged.

Balladares also suggested that Panama could leverage its position as a key transit hub for South American migrants heading north from Colombia.

“One of the things that we might do, if, you know, if things become worse,” he said, “is just open up the gates.”

High-Level Diplomacy to Contain the Crisis

Rubio’s visit is expected to test whether direct diplomatic engagement can help de-escalate the crisis—one that began when Trump, late last year, took to social media to criticize Panama’s management of the canal. His claims ranged from concerns over toll pricing to allegations that Chinese troops were operating within the canal zone, fueling further tensions.

Panamanian officials, both publicly and privately, have rejected Trump’s assertions, emphasizing that toll rates are set by law and applied uniformly. They have also pointed out that no credible evidence supports claims of Chinese military activity in the area.

Differing Interpretations of Trump’s Stance

Former Trump administration officials familiar with the situation suggest that Panama’s government may be misinterpreting the U.S. president’s rhetoric. Rather than taking Trump’s statements at face value, they argue, Mulino’s administration should recognize the underlying message: the United States built and continues to defend the canal, and that influence must be acknowledged.

So far, diplomatic exchanges have not produced a resolution, according to sources familiar with the negotiations. Claver-Carone’s discussions with Panamanian officials—including members of Mulino’s cabinet and Ambassador to the U.S. José Healy—began in the final days of the Biden administration and have continued under Trump’s leadership.

Panamanian officials have pushed back against Trump’s claims by citing factual evidence and invoking international authorities. Luis Almagro, Secretary-General of the Organization of American States (OAS), emphasized in December that Panama and the U.S. must adhere to existing agreements.

“We expect the fullest and unrestricted compliance with the Agreements signed, approved and in force between the two countries,” Almagro stated in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Trump’s Hardline Rhetoric Versus Panama’s Response

Trump’s rhetoric has remained firm. In his inaugural address, he vowed to “take back” the canal, a reference to the handover of control from the U.S. to Panama in 1999. In response, Mulino submitted a formal complaint to the United Nations Security Council, citing Panama’s rights under international law. This week, the Panamanian president reaffirmed that the country’s control over the canal is non-negotiable.

As Rubio prepares to arrive in Panama, there are indications that the Trump administration may be softening its stance.

“I think it’s clear this is an issue about developing a relationship,” State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce told Fox Business on Tuesday. “Not about bossing other nations around, but making it clear that a partnership with the United States is something that they can trust, something that comes with benefits just like any good relationship does.”

Also Read: Precision Military Air Strikes On Senior ISIS Attack Planner Kills Many Terrorists In Somalia, Says Trump

