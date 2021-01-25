Amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament, the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Sunday removed caretaker Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the party.

Amid increasing political unrest following his decision to dissolve the lower house of the Parliament, the rival faction of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) on Sunday removed Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli from the party. This comes as a major blow as Nepal has been facing a constitutional crisis and in a deadlock. According to the rival faction’s Oli no longer holds even a simple membership of the Nepal Communist Party.

Former Prime Ministers Pushpa Kamal Dahal and Madhav Kumar Nepal had asked Oli for a reply as to why he shouldn’t be removed from the party for making unconstitutional decisions. The splinter faction had handed over a letter to the Prime Minister’s residence over a decision to seek clarification. However, Oli did not respond to the letter. Amid the increasing internal rift in the party, the now-caretaker Prime Minister Oli had decided to dissolve the Parliament on December 20 last year, calling for fresh elections for April and May this year.

Soon after the announcement, the NCP split into two factions with each claiming its own to be the authentic ones. Now, it depends on the Election Commission who is studying the documents and laws to come to a conclusion on which faction will retain the election emblem of the “sun”.

The Nepal Communist Party has broken into two factions, one led by caretaker Prime Minister Oli and the other faction led by Dahal and Nepal. The Nepal Election Commission on Sunday refused to recognize either of the factions of the Nepal Communist Party.