More than 500 people have been killed in Eastern Ghouta, which is mere 10km from central Damascus after the Syrian government forces backed by the Russian warplanes persisted with the aerial bombardment in the rebel-held area. As Syria enters its 8th year of civil war, here are some quick facts about the perennial war, its reason for escalation, its cause and consequences.

More than 500 people have been killed in the Eastern Ghouta after Syrian government forces backed by the Russian warplanes continued the aerial bombardment in the rebel-held area, the bombing raid has targeted medical buildings and doctors in the remaining facilities. Eastern Ghouta is mere 10km from the central Damascus, which is the ongoing conflict zoon, being close to the capital makes it imperative for the Syrian regime to reclaim the area. The UN’s chief on Monday, February 27 stated that the ongoing attacks by Syrian regime forces and their allies have created “hell on Earth” for the civilians residing in Damascus suburbs, Eastern Ghouta. The bombardment of the rebel-held area over the past week has been one of the deadliest in Syria’s 7-year imbroglio. according to Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. As Syria enters its 8th year of civil war, here are some quick facts about the perennial war, its reason for escalation, its cause and consequences.

Due to economic woes and lack of autonomy wrath was fuelled against the Syrian government led by Bashar-Al-Assad after that demise of his father, Hafez al-Assad. Bashar who garnered support in 2000, however, the constitution was changed since he was four years younger in order to cross the age of 40 for the post of President. In 2011, Syrians just like Tunisians and Egyptians demanded freedom and democracy, which lead to a harsher crackdown on protesters. In 2011, peaceful protests erupted in Syria, the juncture began when 15 boys were taken into custody and tortured for writing graffiti in order to support pro-democracy in Syria.

As public anger turned into mammoth gatherings, President Bashar-al-Assad responded to the dissenters by killing hundreds of demonstrators and imprisoning many. As massive turbulence took a new height in the country, fighting reached the capital Damascus and the second city of Aleppo in 2012. By June 2013, the UN 90,000 people had been killed in the conflict. While the disruption in 2011 was mostly non-sectarian, the armed strife diffused starker sectarian dichotomy. Sunni majority against the president’s Shia Alawite sect escalated the crisis even more. The rise of Islamic State has added a further dimension the political upheaval.

The role of allies and other external power have a major impact in the country, comprehending the backdrop of the situation, the territorial dispute has escalated the ongoing war, Syria is backed by the Russian, the US seeks to bolster Kurdish army, which is considered as a terrorist organisation by Turkey. Shia majority countries- Iran and Iraq and Lebanon based Hezbollah have supported the Bashar regime while Sunni majority countries such as Tukey, Qatar, Saudi Arabia supported anti-Assad rebels. Us has armed Anti-Assad rebel groups and also led an international coalition bombing the Islamic State since 2014.

Despite massive human loss and nemesis faced by the people of Syria, peace talks either have been damned or not given utmost significance. However, the Syrian government and the opposition have been negotiating peace talks in order to achieve a military ceasefire and political transition in Syria, Nonetheless, the main point is the fate of Bashar-al-Assad.

