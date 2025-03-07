As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

A move to roll back protections for Ukrainians as part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status of over 1.8 million migrants could come by April.

The fate of some 240,000 Ukrainians in America hangs in balance with US President Donald Trump saying on Thursday that he would soon decide whether to revoke temporary legal status for the Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, Reuters reported.

Such a move would potentially put them on a fast track to deportation, the report said.

“We’re not looking to hurt anybody; we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that,” the report quoted Trump as telling reporters in the Oval Office.

“There were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making the decision pretty soon,” the US President reportedly said.

A move to roll back protections for Ukrainians as part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants could come as soon as April, Reuters quoted a senior Trump administration official and three sources familiar with the matter as saying.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, has refuted the report, saying “no decision has been made at this time.”

An executive order issued by Trump on January 20 called for DHS to “terminate all categorical parole programs.”

