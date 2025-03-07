Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, March 7, 2025
Live Tv
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
  • HOME»
  • World»
  • As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

A move to roll back protections for Ukrainians as part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status of over 1.8 million migrants could come by April.

As US Steps Up Deportations, Fate of Some 240,000 Ukrainians Hangs in Balance

Donald Trump


The fate of some 240,000 Ukrainians in America hangs in balance with US President Donald Trump saying on Thursday that he would soon decide whether to revoke temporary legal status for the Ukrainians who fled the conflict with Russia, Reuters reported.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Such a move would potentially put them on a fast track to deportation, the report said.

“We’re not looking to hurt anybody; we’re certainly not looking to hurt them, and I’m looking at that,” the report quoted Trump as telling reporters in the Oval Office.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“There were some people that think that’s appropriate, and some people don’t, and I’ll be making the decision pretty soon,” the US President reportedly said.

A move to roll back protections for Ukrainians as part of a broader Trump administration effort to strip legal status from more than 1.8 million migrants could come as soon as April, Reuters quoted a senior Trump administration official and three sources familiar with the matter as saying.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, meanwhile, has refuted the report, saying “no decision has been made at this time.”

An executive order issued by Trump on January 20 called for DHS to “terminate all categorical parole programs.”

ALSO READ: Trump Sends Letter to Iran Leader to Negotiate Nuclear Deal: Report

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Kriti Dhingra

Kriti Dhingra

Filed under

Donald Trump 2.0 ukraine Ukraine Russia war US deportations

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Permanent Waiting Areas, More Cameras, New ID Cards: How Railways Plans to Decongest 60 Stations

Permanent Waiting Areas, More Cameras, New ID Cards: How Railways Plans to Decongest 60 Stations

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Founder Of IPL, Lalit Modi Surrenders Indian Passport, Gets Citizenship Of THIS Country

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Madras University Announces November 2024 UG, PG Exam Results – Check Now

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To...

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Election Commission Of India To Solve Duplicate Voter ID Card Issue

Entertainment

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation In This Viral Trend | Watch

‘Since The Internet Is Having Fun I Decided To Join In’: Varun Dhawan’s Hilarious Participation

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Acclaimed Chinese Director Jia Zhangke Set To Venture Into Film Distribution; Launches Unknown Pleasures Pictures

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Veteran Actor Vyjayanthimala Passes Away? Son Refutes Rumours; Says ‘She Is In Good Health’

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Who Was Carl Dean? Legendary Country Music Star Dolly Parton Dedicates New Song To Husband

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Ajay Devgn Launches AI-Driven Media Company ‘Prismix’, Says ‘Stepping Into the Future of Storytelling’

Lifestyle

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To Maldives? Keep These Tips In Mind

Women’s Day 2025: Are You A Female Solo Traveler Looking To Take A Trip To

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Must-Have Health Screenings For Women

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Ramadan 2025: Dates, Sehri, Iftar Timing And All You Need To Know

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Meghan, The Duchess Of Sussex, Unveils New lifestyles Brand “As Ever”

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR

Swedish Furniture Leader IKEA Announces Online Deliveries For Delhi-NCR