An Aseman Airlines passenger plane crashed in Iran just twenty minutes after taking off from the airport. The flight with 66 people aboard disappeared from the radar and was later found shattered as per reports. All the passengers have been reported dead. The plane was travelling to Yasuj City in Iran from Tehran. Semirom in Iran's central Isfahan province was determined as the location of the crash site and the rescue teams were sent immediately for relief work. The death tool in the crash is yet to be determined.

According to a Mirror report, the crash site was determined near Semirom in Iran's central Isfahan province and a few eye-witnesses were quoted as saying that the plane was probably trying to make an emergency landing on a green pasture patch when it lost control and was shattered. Neither the number of passengers, nor the intensity of the damage has been accurately determined yet, but the crash certainly is one of the worst in country's history.

Aseman Airlines is one of the biggest carriers in Iran. Rescue teams have been reportedly sent to the crash site but the remote location of the site is making the rescue operation difficult. “This plane has crashed in the Semirom area and all emergency forces are on alert. The plane had 50 to 60 passengers,” Pir Hossein Koolivand told the Fars news agency.

“An ATR aircraft of Aseman Airlines with 60 passengers and about six crew disappeared from radar this morning,” Aladin Borujerdi, head of parliament’s national security and foreign policy commission, told the semi-official ISNA news agency.

“Observation by people (in the area) indicates a crash,” he said, adding that he was still awaiting confirmation.

