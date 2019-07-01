Asif Ali Zardari arrested in Money Laundering Case: Asif was arrested in June after the cancellation of his pre-arrest by the Islamabad high court in the fake bank case.

Asif Ali Zardari Money Laundering Case: Pakistan anti-corruption former president Asif Ali Zardari on Monday had been arrested on the basis of corruption charges. According to the reports, Asif had already been detained by the National Accountability Bureau( NAB) under multi-million dollar money laundering case along with his sister.

NAB reports released a statement, that the duo had made a transaction of Rs 150 million through the alleged fake bank, this profiteering leads the duo in the NAB custody. Asif was arrested in June after the cancellation of his pre-arrest by the Islamabad high court in the fake bank case.

NAB investigators also stated that Asif’s Zardari physical remand will end on 7th July 2019 Tuesday. A day after his arrest in the fake accounts reference on June 10, accountability court judge Mohammad Arshad Malik had granted NAB physical remand of the former president, but his physical remand was the extended on June 21.

However, on June 269 Asif had withdrawn his bail application in 3 cases and said, he knew why he was suffering and doesn’t want to embarrass anyone. As per the prosecution, the park lane case is being investigated under the section of NAO 1999 and anti-money laundering act 2010 for Asif alleged involvement. However, after the assassination of Benazir Bhutto Asif became the co-chairperson of Pakistan people’s party. he also had served as the 11th president of Pakistan

