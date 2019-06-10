Asif Zardari arrested: Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari was arrested after Islamabad High Court rejected his bail plea in money laundering case. The arrest was made by the National Accountability Bureau (NBA) amid heavy security.

Asif Zardari arrested: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-founder Asif Ali Zardari has been arrested by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) following the refusal of his pre-arrest bail by the Islamabad High court.

The high court on Monday rejected Zaradari’s application seeking extension in the pre-arrest bails of Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur in the money laundering and fake accounts case. The verdict was pronounced by a two-member bench that had earlier reserved its verdict on Zardari’s bail plea.

A team of NAB reached the residence of Zardari to arrest him. All roads leading to the residence of the former Pakistan President were blocked by the Police.

Zardari is accused of illegally giving a water-supply contract to private firm M/S Harish & Company. In 2015, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had launched a probe into fake accounts and fictitious transactions conducted through 29 ‘benaami’ accounts in Summit Bank, Sindh Bank and UBL. Initially, seven individuals including Zardari and his sister Talpur were said to be involved in using those accounts for suspicious transactions. The accounts were allegedly used to channel funds received through kickbacks.

The cases are part of the investigations being conducted by NAB in pursuance of the Supreme Court’s verdict in the money laundering of billions through fake accounts case wherein it forwarded the joint investigation team (JIT) with directions to investigate and file references.

On May 14, the anti-corruption unit furnished details of inquiries, investigations and references in the fake accounts case. In its report, the NAB listed down at least eight cases where Zardari’s link had been established.

