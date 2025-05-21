Asim Munir Named Pakistan’s Second Field Marshal: What The Rank Means

Pakistan has promoted its Army Chief, General Asim Munir, to the rank of Field Marshal — the highest military rank in the country. He becomes only the second person in Pakistan’s history to receive the title, after former President Ayub Khan.

Pakistan promotes Army Chief Asim Munir to Field Marshal, the country's highest military rank, making him only the second in history.

The Government of Pakistan has announced the promotion of General Asim Munir, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) of the Pakistan Army, to the rank of Field Marshal. This makes General Munir the second military person in the nation’s history to attain this prestigious rank, following Field Marshal Mohammad Ayub Khan.

Ayub Khan: Pakistan’s First Field Marshal

The first Field Marshal of the Pakistan Army, Mohammad Ayub Khan, served as the country’s president from 1958 to 1969. His elevation to the rank, however, came under different circumstances. Ayub Khan had led a coup in 1958 and installed himself as President. The following year, in 1959, as he neared retirement age from the Army, he awarded himself the rank of Field Marshal.

A proclamation promoting him was issued by the Presidential cabinet in October 1959, with Ayub Khan justifying the move by citing “persistent requests” from members of Pakistani civil society. Despite the new rank, Ayub Khan did not retain active command of the Army. Instead, he appointed General Musa Khan as the Commander-in-Chief and focused on governing the country.

Asim Munir as Field Marshal

In contrast to Ayub Khan’s self-promotion, General Asim Munir has been elevated to Field Marshal by the civilian government, headed by the Prime Minister of Pakistan. Unlike Ayub Khan, General Munir will continue to serve as Chief of Army Staff while holding the rank of Field Marshal.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

General Munir was initially scheduled to retire in 2025. However, his tenure was extended following legislation passed by Pakistan’s National Assembly in November 2024, which increased the term length for chiefs of the Army, Navy, and Air Force from three years to five. He is now set to retire in 2027.

Asim Munir Military Career

General Asim Munir’s military career began in April 1986 when he was commissioned into the Frontier Force Regiment after graduating from the now-defunct Officers Training School (OTS) in Mangla, Punjab. He was awarded the prestigious Sword of Honour at his passing-out parade.

His professional training includes courses at the Fuji School in Japan, Command and Staff College in Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces Defence College in Kuala Lumpur, and the National Defence University (NDU) in Islamabad. While posted in Saudi Arabia, he is believed to have pursued Islamic studies and memorised the Quran.

Throughout his service, General Munir has held key command and intelligence positions. As a Lieutenant Colonel, he led the 23rd Battalion of the Frontier Force Regiment, and as a Brigadier, he commanded an infantry brigade in the Northern Areas. After being promoted to Major General, he served as Force Commander Northern Areas and later as Director General of Military Intelligence.

Upon becoming a Lieutenant General, he was appointed Director General of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and held the post during the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. He later served as General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 30 Corps in Gujranwala. Before being named Chief of Army Staff in November 2022, he was serving as Quartermaster General at the Pakistan Army’s General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

The Role and Privileges of a Field Marshal

In line with traditions inherited from the British military system, a Field Marshal in the Pakistan Army remains on the “active list” until death. Although the rank does not carry an active official role post-retirement, the individual is entitled to wear the uniform at events of their choosing.

Field Marshals are distinguished by special rank insignia, five stars displayed on their official vehicles, and a unique salute. Instead of the conventional hand salute, a Field Marshal uses a ceremonial baton, raising it to the forehead.

Notably, India has also appointed two Field Marshals in its history: Sam Manekshaw and K.M. Cariappa.

Also Read: Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir Gets Promoted To Rank Of Field Marshal: Report