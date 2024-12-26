Asma al-Assad Now Battling Leukemia After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer In 2019, Reports Indicate 50% Chance of Survival

Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is battling leukemia with a reported 50% chance of survival. This comes after her previous fight with breast cancer in 2019, as she now faces new health challenges while in isolation.

Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly battling leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. The British-born former first lady is said to have a 50-50 chance of survival as she undergoes treatment, according to a report by The Telegraph. In an effort to minimize the risk of infection, Asma has been kept in isolation.

Previous Battle with Cancer

This is not the first time Asma has faced a serious health challenge. In 2019, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but declared herself cancer-free after a year of treatment. However, the recent diagnosis suggests that the leukemia may have developed after a period of remission.

Born in London in 1975 to Syrian parents, Asma al-Assad holds dual British-Syrian citizenship. She completed her education at King’s College London, earning degrees in computer science and French literature before pursuing a career in investment banking. In December 2000, she married Bashar al-Assad, and together they have three children; Hafez, Zein, and Karim.

Asma al-Assad: Reports of Exile and Divorce

In the wake of the ongoing conflict in Syria, which began with an uprising against Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2011, Asma has reportedly sought to exile herself in London with her children. There have also been rumors suggesting she has filed for divorce from Bashar al-Assad, expressing dissatisfaction with her life in Moscow. However, the Kremlin has rejected these reports, stating that “No, they do not correspond to reality.”

In addition to the rumors of divorce, Asma is said to have applied to a Russian court for special permission to leave the country. Her application is currently under review by Russian authorities.

Asma al-Assad And Bashar al-Assad’s Current Situation

Bashar al-Assad and his family fled Syria on December 8 following an 11-day rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The offensive came after years of civil war triggered by his violent crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011. The ongoing war has claimed more than 500,000 lives and displaced over half of Syria’s population.

Now residing under asylum in Moscow, Bashar al-Assad faces severe restrictions. While his request for asylum was granted, he is reportedly prohibited from leaving Moscow or engaging in any political activities. Russian authorities have also allegedly frozen his assets, although the Kremlin has denied these claims.

