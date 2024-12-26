Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, December 26, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Asma al-Assad Now Battling Leukemia After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer In 2019, Reports Indicate 50% Chance of Survival

Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is battling leukemia with a reported 50% chance of survival. This comes after her previous fight with breast cancer in 2019, as she now faces new health challenges while in isolation.

Asma al-Assad Now Battling Leukemia After Being Diagnosed With Breast Cancer In 2019, Reports Indicate 50% Chance of Survival

Asma al-Assad, the wife of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, is reportedly battling leukemia, an aggressive form of cancer that affects the bone marrow and blood. The British-born former first lady is said to have a 50-50 chance of survival as she undergoes treatment, according to a report by The Telegraph. In an effort to minimize the risk of infection, Asma has been kept in isolation.

Previous Battle with Cancer

This is not the first time Asma has faced a serious health challenge. In 2019, she was diagnosed with breast cancer but declared herself cancer-free after a year of treatment. However, the recent diagnosis suggests that the leukemia may have developed after a period of remission.

Born in London in 1975 to Syrian parents, Asma al-Assad holds dual British-Syrian citizenship. She completed her education at King’s College London, earning degrees in computer science and French literature before pursuing a career in investment banking. In December 2000, she married Bashar al-Assad, and together they have three children; Hafez, Zein, and Karim.

Asma al-Assad: Reports of Exile and Divorce

In the wake of the ongoing conflict in Syria, which began with an uprising against Bashar al-Assad’s regime in 2011, Asma has reportedly sought to exile herself in London with her children. There have also been rumors suggesting she has filed for divorce from Bashar al-Assad, expressing dissatisfaction with her life in Moscow. However, the Kremlin has rejected these reports, stating that “No, they do not correspond to reality.”

In addition to the rumors of divorce, Asma is said to have applied to a Russian court for special permission to leave the country. Her application is currently under review by Russian authorities.

Asma al-Assad And Bashar al-Assad’s Current Situation

Bashar al-Assad and his family fled Syria on December 8 following an 11-day rebel offensive led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). The offensive came after years of civil war triggered by his violent crackdown on anti-government protests in 2011. The ongoing war has claimed more than 500,000 lives and displaced over half of Syria’s population.

Now residing under asylum in Moscow, Bashar al-Assad faces severe restrictions. While his request for asylum was granted, he is reportedly prohibited from leaving Moscow or engaging in any political activities. Russian authorities have also allegedly frozen his assets, although the Kremlin has denied these claims.

Also Read: Donald Trump’s Christmas Wishlist: President-Elect Repeats Call To Acquire Panama Canal, Canada, And Greenland

Filed under

Asma Al-Assad Bashar Al-Assad syria

Advertisement

Also Read

Japan Airlines Disruption: What Happened and Why

Japan Airlines Disruption: What Happened and Why

Is Airtel Down? India’s Major Telecom Faces Widespread Connectivity Outage, Thousands Affected

Is Airtel Down? India’s Major Telecom Faces Widespread Connectivity Outage, Thousands Affected

China to Build World’s Largest Hydropower Dam in Tibet, Three Times Capacity of the Three Gorges Dam

China to Build World’s Largest Hydropower Dam in Tibet, Three Times Capacity of the Three...

Mumbai: Lamborghini Worth Rs 8 Crore Goes Up In Flames, Industrialist Gautam Singhania Watches It LIVE- WATCH!

Mumbai: Lamborghini Worth Rs 8 Crore Goes Up In Flames, Industrialist Gautam Singhania Watches It...

How To Get VIP And VVIP Passes For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Everything Answered

How To Get VIP And VVIP Passes For Maha Kumbh Mela 2025? Everything Answered

Entertainment

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The Incident Revealed

How Did Young Baby Driver Actor Hudson Meek Die At 16? Tragic Details Of The

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa 2 Stampede Case

How Is Allu Arjun Related To Chiranjeevi? Megastar To Meet CM Revanth Reddy Over Pushpa

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

How Much Did Beyonce And Her Daughter Blue Ivy Charge For NFL Halftime Show Performance?

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And Get Married?

Why Is Kate Winslet Forcing BFF Leonardo DiCaprio To Give Up On Swinging Lifestyle And

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe Album

Who Is Terrence ‘Punch’ Henderson? SZA Parts Ways With Longtime Manager Days After Dropping Deluxe

Advertisement

Lifestyle

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In 2024

From AI Training To Cold Therapy: Here Are 5 Fitness Trends That Went Viral In

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

U.P. An Affordable And Safe Tourist Destination For International Tourists

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Middle Children Found To Be More Cooperative, New Study Shows

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Is It More Beneficial To Eat Before A Workout Or After?

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Holiday Survival Guide: Here’s How To Enjoy The Holidays Without The Need For Perfection

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox