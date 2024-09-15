Home
Sunday, September 15, 2024
On Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad announced the appointment of Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, the former Communications Minister, as the new head of government, according to media reports.

Assad Appoints Former Minister Jalali As New Syrian Government Head Amid EU Sanctions

On Saturday, Syrian President Bashar Assad announced the appointment of Mohammed Ghazi Jalali, the former Communications Minister, as the new head of government, according to state media reports. This move follows the parliamentary elections held in July.

Sanctions and Controversies Surround Jalali

Jalali, 55, has been under European Union sanctions since October 2014 due to his involvement in the government’s harsh crackdown during the Syrian conflict, which has resulted in nearly half a million deaths since 2011. The EU has condemned Jalali for his role in the regime’s violent repression against civilians. He served as the Communications Minister from August 2014 for nearly two years.

Outgoing Government in Caretaker Role

The outgoing government has been operating in a caretaker capacity since the mid-July elections, and the timeline for Jalali to establish a new Cabinet remains uncertain.

EU Sanctions Overview

Since the onset of the Syrian conflict in 2011, the EU has imposed various sanctions on Syria. These measures include a ban on oil imports, investment restrictions, a freeze on central bank assets held within the EU, and export limits on technology and equipment that could be used for civilian repression or surveillance.

(Includes inputs from online sources)

