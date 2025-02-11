At AI Action Summit In France, US VP JD Vance Praises PM Modi For His Stance On Artificial Intelligence: ‘AI Will Never Replace Human Beings’

At the AI Action Summit in France, U.S. Vice President JD Vance commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on artificial intelligence, emphasizing the irreplaceable role of human intelligence. Modi, in turn, called for global AI governance to ensure ethical development and mitigate risks.

At the AI Action Summit in France, U.S. Vice President JD Vance commended Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s stance on AI. (Pic Courtesy: PMO X Account)

At the AI Action Summit in France, U.S. Vice President JD Vance praised Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s perspective on artificial intelligence (AI), highlighting the importance of human involvement in the evolving technological landscape.

“AI Will Never Replace Human Beings”

Speaking about AI’s impact on productivity, Vance expressed agreement with Modi’s position that AI should be viewed as a tool to enhance human capabilities rather than a replacement for human labor.

“And I appreciate Prime Minister Modi’s point. AI, I really believe, will facilitate and make people more productive. It is not going to replace human beings. It will never replace human beings. And I think too many of the leaders in the AI industry, when they talk about this fear of replacing workers, I think they really miss the point,” Vance stated.

PM Modi Calls for Global AI Governance At AI Action Summit In France

Addressing the AI Action Summit in Paris on Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi underscored both the transformative potential and inherent risks of artificial intelligence. He stressed the urgent need for global cooperation to ensure AI governance aligns with shared ethical values, mitigates risks, and builds public trust.

Using real-world examples, Modi illustrated AI’s dual nature. He noted that while AI-powered applications can simplify medical reports for laypeople, they may also misrepresent critical health details. Similarly, he pointed out biases in AI training data, citing instances where AI-generated images incorrectly depicted a person writing with their right hand instead of the left.

“AI’s Potential is Amazing, But Biases Exist,” PM Modi At AI Action Summit In France

“The positive potential of AI is amazing, but there are many biases that we need to think carefully about,” Modi remarked. He expressed gratitude to French President Emmanuel Macron for hosting the summit and acknowledged AI’s vast influence across politics, economics, security, and society.

Modi emphasized that AI is advancing at an unprecedented pace, shaping the future of humanity in ways never seen before. Given its rapid evolution and global interconnectedness, he urged collective international efforts to establish governance frameworks and standards that reflect ethical considerations.

AI for Global Good

“Governance is not only about managing risks and rivalries, but also about promoting innovation and deploying AI for global good,” Modi stated. He advocated for open-source AI systems to democratize technology and called on the global community to tackle cybersecurity challenges and the growing threat of deepfakes.

