At Least 10 Killed In PoK As Rangers Open Fire: What Led To Deadly Clashes During Polling?

At least 10 protesters were reportedly killed and several others injured after Pakistani Rangers opened fire during clashes in PoK on the first phase of assembly elections. Some local media reports say that 17 people have been killed and 16 of those have been identified, while the identity of one more victim could not be verified because identity documents were unavailable. Among the deceased was Usman Nazir, brother of Jammu and Kashmir Joint Awami Action Committee (JKJAAC) leader Sardar Umar Nazir. At least 30 injured protesters were reported to be in serious condition.

Polling turns tense as PoK clashes erupt

Violence was reported near the Ramloha polling station in the Samahni constituency after allegations that polling staff were being held hostage. Claims of bogus voting and rigging at gunpoint also emerged. A video circulating from the Samahni area showed armed men allegedly taking ballot boxes away from a polling booth.

As per reports, the unrest also spread to Rawalakot, where Pakistani forces reportedly opened fire on protesters during a march towards Muzaffarabad called by the JKJAAC. The violence comes as PoK votes are being cast in an election that will take place in three phases from July 27 to August 10.

PoK election faces rigging allegations

Reportedly, the so-called legislative assembly has 53 seats, with 45 directly elected and eight reserved for women, technocrats and clerics. The PPP and PML-N have accused each other of rigging in several constituencies, adding to tensions surrounding the poll.

The JKJAAC has been demanding abolition of the 12 refugee seats, but the government refused to accept the demand. Dozens of people, including security personnel, were killed in violence that erupted last month after Pakistan banned the JKJAAC.

Protests deepen political crisis in PoK

The latest clashes have added another flashpoint to the long-running unrest in PoK, which India says is part of its territory and has been illegally occupied by Pakistan. The elections were originally scheduled for July 27.

India has described the protests as a “direct consequence” of Islamabad’s decades of “systematic exploitation and administrative oppression” in the region under its “forcible” occupation. Reports say that New Delhi also condemned the reported use of police force against protesters.

PoK violence shadows assembly election

With allegations of armed interference, ballot-box theft and firing already emerging, the election process in PoK is unfolding amid heightened tensions. The reported deaths and serious injuries have further intensified scrutiny of Pakistan’s handling of the region and the ongoing electoral exercise.

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