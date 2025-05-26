Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, May 26, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • At Least 11 Injured in South Carolina Beach Town Shooting

At Least 11 Injured in South Carolina Beach Town Shooting

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River.

At Least 11 Injured in South Carolina Beach Town Shooting

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River.


At least 11 people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River, The Associated Press reported, quoting local authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near a boat dock along the Intracoastal Waterway, prompting a large police and emergency response, the report said.

Horry County Police have not disclosed the condition of the victims or how they were injured. The authorities confirmed that additional individuals arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles after the initial emergency response, though the exact details of their injuries remain unclear.

Investigators have yet to release information about potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. However, approximately 90 minutes after the incident, police issued a statement calling the shooting an isolated event and assured the public that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

In a separate incident, a North Myrtle Beach police officer was injured while responding to the scene. The officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina roughly three miles from the shooting site, the report said. The officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Filed under

Little River South Carolina Beach Town South Carolina shooting

newsx

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story
newsx

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque
Assam Offers 60% Addition

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...
newsx

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’
newsx

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...
newsx

Kerala On High Alert As Containers From Sunken Cargo Ship Wash Ashore; Hazardous Materials, Oil...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

How MI Staged A Thrilling Comeback In IPL 2025? Hardik Pandya Shares The Story

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

All Party Deligation Led By BJP MP Baijayant Panda Visits Kuwait’s Grand Mosque

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The Sector

Assam Offers 60% Additional Incentives To Electronics Component Makers, 25 Thousand Crore To Boost The...

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

PM Modi On Operation Sindoor: ‘A Message to Those Who Shelter Terrorists’

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled...

Entertainment

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled Global Fashion In 2025

Alia Bhatt’s Gucci Saree, SRK’s Met Gala Look, And Diljit’s Turban Pride: Indian Stars Ruled

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Cannes 2025: Alia Bhatt Calls Aishwarya Rai Bachchan A ‘huge Inspiration’ In Emotional Debut Interview

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After Roadies Finale, Calls Him ‘Online Badmaash’

Watch: War of Words Turns Ugly As Prince Narula Threatens To Beat Elvish Yadav After

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At His Ill Health

How Did Mukul Dev Die? Actor’s Last Video Showed His Frail Looks And Hinted At

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her Career: My Manager Thought I Had Gone Crazy

Bipasha Basu Reveals Why She Was Advised Against Doing Jism At The Peak Of Her

Lifestyle

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

Annabelle Doll Is Missing ! Internet Buzzing Over Rumors, Here’s The Truth

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience In Sex Driven Technology

What’s Inside Cyber Brothel? From AI Model Girls To VR Sex, All One Can Experience

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season