At Least 11 Injured in South Carolina Beach Town Shooting

At least 11 people were injured in a shooting on Sunday night in the South Carolina beach town of Little River, The Associated Press reported, quoting local authorities. The incident took place around 9:30 p.m. near a boat dock along the Intracoastal Waterway, prompting a large police and emergency response, the report said.

Horry County Police have not disclosed the condition of the victims or how they were injured. The authorities confirmed that additional individuals arrived at local hospitals in private vehicles after the initial emergency response, though the exact details of their injuries remain unclear.

Investigators have yet to release information about potential suspects or a motive for the shooting. However, approximately 90 minutes after the incident, police issued a statement calling the shooting an isolated event and assured the public that there was no ongoing threat to the community.

In a separate incident, a North Myrtle Beach police officer was injured while responding to the scene. The officer accidentally shot himself in the leg at a marina roughly three miles from the shooting site, the report said. The officer was transported to the hospital and is in stable condition, according to North Myrtle Beach spokeswoman Lauren Jessie.

