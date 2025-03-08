Home
Saturday, March 8, 2025
At Least 14 Killed and 37 Injured in Russian Missile Strike On Ukraine, Kyiv Says

Russian forces attacked the town with ballistic missiles, rockets and drones, causing widespread destruction, Ukrainian interior ministry said. 

At least 11 people were killed and 3o others, including five children, were left injured in an overnight Russian attacks on Dobropillia in eastern Ukraine, Reuters reported quoting the country’s interior ministry on Saturday.

Russian forces attacked the town with ballistic missiles, rockets and drones, causing widespread destruction, it said.

“While extinguishing the fire, the occupiers struck again, damaging the fire truck,” the ministry said on Telegram, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, at least three people were killed and seven others were wounded in a separate attack on the Kharkiv region in the northeast, the ministry further said.

Stressing that such strikes show that Russia’s objectives have not changed, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, “Therefore, it is crucial to continue to do our best to protect lives, strengthen our air defences, and increase sanctions against Russia. Everything that helps Putin finance the war must collapse”.

 

 

 

Kriti Dhingra

Russia Ukraine War

