Tuesday, May 27, 2025
  At least 2 Dead, 9 Injured in Memorial Day Shooting at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park

At least 2 Dead, 9 Injured in Memorial Day Shooting at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park

Two people were killed and nine others were injured in a shooting that occurred at Philadelphia's Fairmount Park on Memorial Day night.

Two people were killed and nine others, including three teenagers, were injured in a shooting that occurred at Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park on Memorial Day night, according to a Reuters report, citing police reports released on Tuesday.

The shooting unfolded on Monday evening, and all nine of the injured victims are now reported to be in stable condition. Among the victims who died, one was male and the other was female, both adults, as reported by Reuters. The authorities have not yet publicly identified them.

Speaking during a media briefing, a police officer confirmed that the incident took place in a heavily attended area of the park, where a large number of adults were present. However, no weapons have been recovered at the scene, and no arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

“This is significant. It’s Memorial Day… we understand the significance of this event and we will make sure to provide an update on Tuesday,” the officer said, per Reuters.

Memorial Day, a federal holiday observed on the last Monday of May, is traditionally dedicated to honouring and mourning military personnel who have died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

 

