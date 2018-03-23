At least 2 policemen were shot dead after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Trebes, a town in southern France, on Friday, reported AFP. France is already witnessing a nationwide student-led strike with mass participation by public sector workers against French President Emmanuel Macron. The country is France continues to be on high alert after the deadly terrorist attack which occurred in the country in 2015 and 2016, mainly In Paris and Nice.

At least 2 policemen were shot dead after a gunman opened fire at a supermarket in Trebes, a town in southern France, on Friday, reported AFP. The report said the assailant is associated with the Islamic State and took hostages at a supermarket in two separate incidents in the same area. France is already witnessing a nationwide student-led strike with mass participation by public sector workers against French President Emmanuel Macron. The police operation is underway, as per French authorities. This is a developing story.

According to AFP, the assailant entered the supermarket at around 11.15 am and shots were heard. In order to avoid further chaos, local authorities tweeted that the area was-out-of-bounds for people. French Interior Minister Gerard Collomb was quick to take the matter on Twitter that the police and rescue operations are on top priority. In the Aude region, authorities have warned the public to avoid the area around the supermarket.

ALSO READ: Mass protests by public sector workers in France against French President Emmanuel Macron’s economic policies

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe has claimed the ongoing hostage-taking seems to be a “terrorist act”.Anti-terror prosecutors have taken over the investigation. Macron has asked Collomb to go to the site and report on the incident. France continues to be on high alert after the deadly terrorist attack which occurred in the country in 2015 and 2016, mainly In Paris and Nice.

ALSO READ: Happy to be here today, need more exchange between our people, students: French President Emmanuel Macron in Delhi

ALSO READ: French President Emmanuel Macron and PM Narendra Modi issue joint statement in Delhi

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App