At Least 25 Dead As Boat Carrying Soccer Players Capsizes In Southwestern Congo

At least 25 people, mostly soccer players, lost their lives after a boat capsized on the Kwa River in southwestern Congo, authorities confirmed on Monday. The vessel, carrying passengers returning from a match in Mushie city, Maï-Ndombe province, overturned late Sunday night under unknown circumstances.

Local officials fear the death toll may rise as rescue efforts continue. While several passengers managed to swim to safety, many remain unaccounted for, prompting urgent search operations. Reports suggest that the boat was overcrowded, a common issue on Congolese waterways where river transport is often the only means of travel in remote areas.

Eyewitnesses recounted scenes of panic as the boat tipped over, throwing passengers into the water. “The players were in high spirits after the match. No one expected such a tragedy,” said one survivor. Authorities have not yet determined the exact number of people onboard, complicating rescue efforts.

Boat accidents are frequent in the Democratic Republic of Congo due to poor safety regulations, overloading, and a lack of life jackets. This latest disaster has reignited calls for stricter enforcement of transport safety measures.

Local authorities and rescue teams are working to recover bodies and assist survivors. The government has yet to issue an official statement, but families of the victims are demanding action to prevent further tragedies.

This incident shows the dangers of river travel in Congo, where inadequate infrastructure often forces communities to rely on overcrowded and unsafe boats.

More updates are expected as rescue efforts continue.

