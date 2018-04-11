At least 257 people have been killed after a Russian made military plane crashed near the Boufarik airbase outside the Algerian capital, Algiers. According to local reports, the plane was heading to the western Algerian city of Bechar. In 2014, a similar incident occurred in which more than 70 duty military personnel and their family members were killed when a C-130 plane crashed into the Djebel Fertas mountain before landing in the northern city of Constantine.

At least 257 people have been killed including members of Western Sahara’s Polisario independence movement after a Russian made military plane crashed near the Boufarik airbase outside the Algerian capital, Algiers, according to Aljazeera. The aircraft is an Ilyushin II-76, mostly carried soldier when it took off on Wednesday morning, April 11. A local news website, Algerie24, said the plane was heading to Bechar, the western Algerian city. Images depicted thick black smoke coming from the site of the crash, as several people immediately rushed to help. This is a developing story.

In 2014, a similar incident occurred in which more than 70 duty military personnel and their family members were killed when a C-130 plane crashed into the Djebel Fertas mountain before landing in the northern city of Constantine. In December 2012, 2 military jets collided in mid-air in Algeria’s northwest, Tlemcen, which killed the pilots of both planes. The cause of the crash was ambiguous and a probe has been launched, according to the defence ministry.

