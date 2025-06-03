At Least 27 Killed as Israeli Forces Fire Near Gaza Aid Site: Report

At least 27 Palestinians were killed Tuesday when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution point in Rafah, Gaza, officials said.

At least 27 Palestinians were killed Tuesday when Israeli forces opened fire near an aid distribution point in Rafah, Gaza, The Associated Press reported, quoting Palestinian health officials and witnesses. According to the report, the Israeli military said it fired “near a few individual suspects” who approached its forces and ignored warning shots.

This marks the third such deadly incident in as many days near the Flag Roundabout area, about a kilometre from a distribution site run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), in a military zone now inaccessible to journalists except through Israeli army escorts, the report said.

Zaher al-Waheidi, head of the Gaza Health Ministry’s records department, confirmed the death toll to AP. The International Committee of the Red Cross said its Rafah field hospital received 184 wounded, with 19 dead on arrival and eight more dying of injuries, as reported by AP. Most of those injured had gunshot wounds, AP reported, quoting officials at Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, where the dead were transferred.

Witnesses described scenes of chaos and indiscriminate shooting. “There were many martyrs and wounded,” Neima al-Aaraj, who reached the aid hub only to find it empty, told AP, adding, “Either way we will die.”

“There was gunfire from all directions, Rasha al-Nahal, another survivor, who said Israeli forces fired as people were returning, reportedly said. “There was no aid there,” she told AP, recounting at least a dozen dead along the road.

The Israeli military, which said it was reviewing the incident, denies targeting civilians and maintains that aid is accessible. According to The Associated Press report, the GHF said its distribution site was secure but acknowledged the military is investigating whether civilians were wounded “after moving beyond the designated safe corridor and into a closed military zone.”

The system of distributing aid through Israeli-controlled zones, supported by the U.S., has been rejected by the United Nations, which says it adds to the existing Gaza’s hunger crisis and lets Israel use humanitarian aid as leverage.

Meanwhile, in northern Gaza, the Israeli army reported that three soldiers were killed in combat Monday, the deadliest day for Israeli forces since a March ceasefire ended. Israeli media said the deaths occurred in an explosion in Jabaliya.

Since Hamas’ October 7 attack that reportedly killed around 1,200 people in Israel and led to 251 hostages being taken, Israel’s campaign in Gaza has killed more than 54,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry.

