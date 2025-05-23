At Least 4 Dead, 17 Missing as Torrential Rain and Landslides Hit Southern China

Home
Friday, May 23, 2025
At least four people have died and 17 others are missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in China's Guizhou province on Thursday.

At least four people have died and 17 others are missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in China's Guizhou province on Thursday.


At least four people have been confirmed dead and 17 others remain missing after heavy rainfall triggered landslides in southwestern China’s Guizhou province on Thursday, Reuters reported. The torrential downpours led to widespread destruction, with the military and emergency teams dispatched to aid in rescue operations.

According to state broadcaster CCTV, two individuals died in Changshi township and two others in the nearby Qingyang village. The landslide initially trapped 19 people from eight households, but rescuers were able to free most of them, according to Reuters. Despite efforts, 17 people are still unaccounted for.

“The situation remains dire, and we are focused on locating the missing people and preventing further casualties,” an official from the local disaster management agency told Reuters.

Authorities have issued heightened risk warnings in the surrounding areas. Meanwhile, Chinese authorities have initiated their third-highest emergency response level for the heavy rain that continues to affect Guizhou, as well as neighbouring provinces Hunan and Jiangxi. Over 400 emergency personnel, including military officers and firefighters, were deployed to assist with the ongoing rescue and relief efforts, the report said.

Recent weeks have seen torrential rains across southern regions, including Guangdong province and Guangxi, which have already claimed seven lives and left several others missing. The meteorological service has issued warnings for severe rain, mountain flooding, and additional landslides in the southern regions of the country.

Experts have attributed the increasing frequency and intensity of these weather events to the impacts of climate change, particularly rising temperatures and shifting precipitation patterns. “China’s vast population makes it especially vulnerable to the impacts of climate change,” Reuters quoted an environmental researcher as saying.

