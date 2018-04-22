A suicide bomber blew himself up outside a voting registration centre in Afghanistan capital Kabul, killing at least 31 and 50 wounded. The officials have expected that the final death toll may increase. In the recent times, many attacks have taken in the nearby areas. The authorities have set up election centres across the country to register new voters for upcoming elections going to be held this year.

At least 31 people were killed and 50 injured after a suicide bomber blew himself up in Kabul on Sunday. The incident took place outside a voter registration centre in the Afghanistan capital. According to the Afghan officials, till yet no organisation has claimed the responsibility of the attack. The officials are expecting that the final death toll may increase. Speaking on the matter, the Interior Ministry spokesperson Najib Danesh said a suicide bomber reached near the voting centre when the officials were involved in the registration process of the new voters for the parliamentary elections going to be held this year. As per the latest information, the death toll has been raised to 31 and around 50 people are wounded in the incident.

Gen. Daud Amin, the Kabul police chief, said the suicide bomber targeted civilians who had gathered to receive national identification cards. The advisor to Kabul police chief, Ashmat Stanekzai said, “31 people were killed and at least 51 wounded after a suicide bomber blew himself up near a voter registration centre in Kabul.” Authorities are seriously concerned over the attacks on voting registration centres that have been set up across the country for district council and parliamentary elections going to be held in October this year. In the recent times, many attacks have been taken place in the nearby areas, which are claimed by the Islamic State (IS).

Last month, a suicide bomber blew himself up near a bomb near a shrine on March 21 as the capital commemorated the Nawruz holiday in order to mark the start of the Persian new year. The blast had left at least 26 dead and 18 injured. As per reports, bomber attacked a crowd of people who belonged to the Shia minority and the number of casualties may rise.

No organisation has till now claimed responsibility. As the several decades of the clash between, Shia and Sunni have gained much light, sectarian attacks on Shia community has increased in the past years.

(This is a developing story…Updating…)

