Tuesday, February 4, 2025
At Least 40 Killed, 70 Injured In Artillery Shelling In South Sudan

The attack, which targeted a market, has been blamed on a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu.

At Least 40 Killed, 70 Injured In Artillery Shelling In South Sudan


In a tragic escalation of violence in South Sudan, artillery shelling on the capital of South Kordofan, Kadugli, has left at least 40 people dead and 70 others wounded. The attack, which took place on Monday, has sparked widespread outrage and concern. According to two medical sources, the shelling targeted a local market, with the majority of casualties being civilians. One of the sources, speaking anonymously for safety reasons, confirmed the death toll and injury count.

Tensions Between Sudanese Army And Rebel Groups

South Kordofan, a state in Sudan, has been embroiled in conflict between government forces and rival rebel groups since April 2023. The Sudanese army, currently in control of Kadugli, has been engaged in an ongoing war with paramilitary factions, particularly the Rapid Support Forces (RSF). However, the South Kordofan governor, Mohamed Ibrahim, attributed the latest attack to a faction of the Sudan People’s Liberation Movement-North (SPLM-N) led by Abdel Aziz al-Hilu. SPLM-N is a significant armed group that has been a key player in the region’s conflict, maintaining a presence in both South Kordofan and Blue Nile.

Governor Ibrahim condemned the attack, stating that it was an attempt by al-Hilu’s faction to destabilize the area. He further vowed to “clear the mountains around Kadugli” of SPLM-N forces. The governor’s remarks underscore the high tensions in the region, which has long been a hotspot for violent clashes.

Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

Abdel Aziz al-Hilu’s faction of SPLM-N has refused to sign a 2020 peace deal with the Sudanese government, demanding a secular state as a precondition for negotiations. The SPLM-N has been in constant conflict with both the Sudanese army and the RSF, contributing to the ongoing instability in South Sudan.

The attack on Kadugli highlights the continued volatility of Sudan’s civil war, as various armed groups engage in violent clashes, with civilians paying the heaviest toll. As the humanitarian crisis deepens, there are growing calls for peace and stability in the region.

