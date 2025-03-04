At Least 5,000 ‘Ghost Teachers’ In Pakistani Province Receiving Salaries Without Fulfilling Duties: Report

Sindh Education Minister has issued instructions to remove these individuals from the payroll and has also authorised disciplinary action against them.

As many as 5,000 “ghost teachers” in Pakistan’s Sindh province have been receiving salaries without fulfilling their teaching responsibilities, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Sindh Education Minister Syed Sardar Ali Shah has issued instructions to remove these individuals from the payroll and has also authorised disciplinary action against these teachers, the report stated, adding that in order to address the staffing shortfall, the department plans to hire new teachers based on the merit list.

Last year, the education department had instructed district education officers (DEOs) to suspend the salaries of over 1,000 teachers who were found to be absent from their duties.

ARY News noted that a report from the Scrutiny Committee presented to the provincial education secretary revealed that more than 1,000 teachers were absent across Sindh in October 2025. The committee was formed to investigate the growing issue of ghost teachers, which had raised significant concerns throughout the province.

Pakistan, which has been marred by poor infrastructure, outdated teaching methods, and a lack of proper facilities, has been experiencing a significant decline in the quality of education over the years.

One of the most pressing issues is the shortage of qualified teachers, with many schools lacking sufficient staff, leading to overcrowded classrooms and limited individual attention for students.

Reports suggest that several remote areas in Sindh often lack basic amenities like clean water, sanitation, and electricity, further impeding students’ ability to learn.