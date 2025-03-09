At Least 6 Dead as Roof Collapses Inside Afghan Camp in Pakistan

The incident took place at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, the report said.

At least six people, including women and children, lost their lives, and four others were injured after the roof of their house collapsed in an Afghan camp on the outskirts of Karachi on Sunday, ARY News reported.

The incident took place at the Janjal Goth Afghan Camp in the Gulshan-e-Maymar area, the report said, adding that the affected family belonged to Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

On Saturday, Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior asked Afghan Citizen Card holders staying in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31. The Afghan nationals will be deported from April 1, the ministry said in a statement.

“Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program has been implemented since November 1, 2023. In continuation of the government’s decision to repatriate all illegal foreigners, national leadership has now decided to also repatriate ACC holders,” the interior ministry said in a statement, according to ARY News.

“All illegal foreigners and ACC holders are advised to leave the country voluntarily before March 31, 2025; thereafter, deportation will commence from April 1, 2025,” the statement added.

The interior ministry said sufficient time had already been granted for their dignified return. “It is emphasised that no one will be maltreated during the repatriation process, and arrangements for food and healthcare for returning foreigners have also been put in place,” the ministry underlined.

Over 8,00,000 Afghans living in Pakistan illegally were repatriated to their home country since Pakistan launched the campaign in November 2023. According to estimates, around 3 million Afghans still reside in Pakistan, ARY News reported.