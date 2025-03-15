Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, March 15, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

Multiple people, some with critical injuries, were taken to Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, Gaza's health ministry said.

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza


In what appears to be the deadliest incident since the ceasefire went into effect in January, at least nine people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack in Beit Lahi, CNN reported Saturday, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

Multiple people, some with critical injuries, were taken to Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, the ministry reportedly stated.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

According to the report, the Israeli military, meanwhile, said that two “terrorists” were targeted in the area of Beit Lahia as they were “operating a drone that posed a threat to IDF troops.”

“Later, a number of additional terrorists collected the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle. The IDF struck the terrorists,” CNN quoted the military as saying.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

ALSO READ: Hamas Says Will Release American-Israeli Hostage Only if Ceasefire Agreement Is Implemented

Filed under

Gaza Ceasefire Hamas-Israel War Israeli Attack in Gaza

newsx

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk
newsx

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened
newsx

At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza
newsx

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide
newsx

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch
newsx

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk

Tornadoes Hit US, Leaving At Least 3 Dead Amid Rising Risk

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Zomato Delivery Partner Eats Customer’s Undelivered Food: Social Activist Reacts, Know What Happened

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Andhra Pradesh: ONGC Employee Kills Sons Over Academic Performance, Dies by Suicide

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Aligarh Horror: 25-Year-Old Man Shot Dead Before Sehri, CCTV Captures Attackers | Watch

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get Suspended

Watch: RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav Orders Cop To Dance On ‘His Tunes’ Or Get...

Entertainment

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Prakash Raj Slams Pawan Kalyan Over Language Row, Says, “Don’t Impose Your Hindi”

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

Alia Bhatt Birthday: Neetu Kapoor’s Heartfelt Message Calls Actress ‘Gorgeous Friend’

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

‘Huge Fan Of Russia,’ Says John Abraham Amid His Latest ‘The Diplomat’ Promotions

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch The Period Drama

Pawan Kalyan’s Hari Hara Veera Mallu Gets New Release Date: Here’s When You Can Watch

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Who Is Aamir Ali’s Mystery Girl? Actor’s Holi Celebration Sparks Buzz

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips