At Least 9 Killed in Fresh Israeli Attack in Gaza

In what appears to be the deadliest incident since the ceasefire went into effect in January, at least nine people were killed and several others injured in an Israeli attack in Beit Lahi, CNN reported Saturday, citing Gaza’s health ministry.

Multiple people, some with critical injuries, were taken to Gaza’s Indonesian Hospital, the ministry reportedly stated.

According to the report, the Israeli military, meanwhile, said that two “terrorists” were targeted in the area of Beit Lahia as they were “operating a drone that posed a threat to IDF troops.”

“Later, a number of additional terrorists collected the drone operating equipment and entered a vehicle. The IDF struck the terrorists,” CNN quoted the military as saying.

