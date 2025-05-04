Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, May 4, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • At Least One Dead As Uninvited Guest Opens Fire At Family Party of 14 In Houston

At Least One Dead As Uninvited Guest Opens Fire At Family Party of 14 In Houston

A shooting early Sunday at a family party in southeast Houston left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, police said.

At Least One Dead As Uninvited Guest Opens Fire At Family Party of 14 In Houston

A shooting early Sunday at a family party in southeast Houston left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, police said.


A shooting early Sunday morning at a family party in southeast Houston left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, The Associated Press reported, quoting police. The violence erupted after an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home, authorities told AP.

The Houston Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing, according to AP. Officers arrived minutes later and confirmed hearing gunshots as they approached the scene.

Cantu explained that a family gathering had been taking place when an uninvited guest was asked to leave. This individual is believed to have opened fire, prompting others at the party to draw their own weapons and return fire.

According to the report, footage from the scene showed officers surrounding the area outside the home, where tables and chairs had been set up for the gathering. At least two tables were overturned, with bottles of water and slices of cake left scattered on the ground.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

At least one person was confirmed dead, and several others were listed in critical condition, with some undergoing surgery as the Houston Fire Department transported victims to nearby hospitals. Some victims also made their way to local hospitals on their own, Cantu noted.

“It’s still very complicated,” Cantu said during the briefing, according to AP. “It was chaotic from the get-go.”

ALSO READ: Two Boats Capsize in China as Sudden Storm Brings Heavy Rain, Hail And Strong Winds in Guizhou; 20 Reported Missing

Filed under

Houston house party firing Houston news US crime news

The NBF urged its member

NBF Cautions Channels on Inviting Pakistani Speakers for TV Debates Amid Rising Tensions
Rajnath Singh vows strong

‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack
Two helicopters of Leonar

Two Helicopters From Pakistan In Indian Airspace, Hovering Over Gujarat
Israeli PM Netanyahu has

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Houthi Missile Strikes Near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport
Akash Maharaj Singh made

Who Is Akash Maharaj Singh? LSG Debutant Trained By Glenn McGrath, Mentored By MS Dhoni
A shooting early Sunday a

At Least One Dead As Uninvited Guest Opens Fire At Family Party of 14 In...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

NBF Cautions Channels on Inviting Pakistani Speakers for TV Debates Amid Rising Tensions

NBF Cautions Channels on Inviting Pakistani Speakers for TV Debates Amid Rising Tensions

‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack

‘What You Desire Will Certainly Happen’: Rajnath Singh Vows Strong Response To Pahalgam Attack

Two Helicopters From Pakistan In Indian Airspace, Hovering Over Gujarat

Two Helicopters From Pakistan In Indian Airspace, Hovering Over Gujarat

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Houthi Missile Strikes Near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Netanyahu Vows Retaliation After Houthi Missile Strikes Near Israel’s Ben Gurion Airport

Who Is Akash Maharaj Singh? LSG Debutant Trained By Glenn McGrath, Mentored By MS Dhoni

Who Is Akash Maharaj Singh? LSG Debutant Trained By Glenn McGrath, Mentored By MS Dhoni

Entertainment

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over 2 Million In Rio de Janeiro

Brazilian Police Foil Bomb Plot Targetting Lady Gaga Concert That Drew A Crowd Of Over

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

How To Watch The Met Gala 2025 Live?

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No Onion Policy

What’s Not On the Met Gala Menu? Anna Wintour’s Top 5 Bans: No Garlic, No

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

2025 Met Gala: Date, Theme, Hosts, Dress Code And Everything You Need to Know

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

MET GALA 2025: What is a Black dandy? This Year’s Theme Explained

Lifestyle

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

Swipe Left, Swipe Right! Mass Married Men Are On Dating Apps, But Why?

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media

From Reels To Roots: How Artists Founds Their Stage on Social Media