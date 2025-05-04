A shooting early Sunday at a family party in southeast Houston left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, police said.

A shooting early Sunday morning at a family party in southeast Houston left at least one person dead and 14 others wounded, The Associated Press reported, quoting police. The violence erupted after an uninvited guest was asked to leave the home, authorities told AP.

The Houston Police Department received multiple reports of gunfire at approximately 12:50 a.m. Sunday, Assistant Police Chief Patricia Cantu said during a news briefing, according to AP. Officers arrived minutes later and confirmed hearing gunshots as they approached the scene.

Cantu explained that a family gathering had been taking place when an uninvited guest was asked to leave. This individual is believed to have opened fire, prompting others at the party to draw their own weapons and return fire.

According to the report, footage from the scene showed officers surrounding the area outside the home, where tables and chairs had been set up for the gathering. At least two tables were overturned, with bottles of water and slices of cake left scattered on the ground.

At least one person was confirmed dead, and several others were listed in critical condition, with some undergoing surgery as the Houston Fire Department transported victims to nearby hospitals. Some victims also made their way to local hospitals on their own, Cantu noted.

“It’s still very complicated,” Cantu said during the briefing, according to AP. “It was chaotic from the get-go.”

