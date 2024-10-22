At North Carolina Rally Trump Says He wants God To Be The ‘Election Counter’

Donald Trump is seeking some divine support as Election Day approaches. At a packed rally in Greenville, North Carolina, the former president addressed thousands of his supporters, stating that he has strong backing from both the Carolinas and California.

Speaking to an audience that included local college students and residents from eastern North Carolina, Trump shared his experience in California, saying he had witnessed “some of the biggest crowds” during a recent rally in Coachella. He went on to suggest that he could use some divine assistance on November 5, indicating that if God were willing, a heavenly intervention in the vote-counting process might be beneficial.

God could take on the role of vote counter

Trump expressed his wish that God could take on the role of vote counter for a day, claiming it would show how well he would perform in California. He emphasized that the vote counter plays a more crucial role than the candidate in determining election outcomes.

The former president is currently involved in multiple legal battles concerning his alleged attempts to overturn the 2020 election results. He has consistently argued that the election was manipulated and has voiced suspicions about the voting machines. Despite his claims, Trump was significantly behind in California in 2020, where President Joe Biden won around 64% of the vote compared to Trump’s 34%. However, Trump hinted that with an accurate count, the results might have been different, particularly criticizing the state’s mail-in ballot system.

Trump believes he has more support in California

Trump also expressed disbelief over being told that winning California was out of reach, despite his belief that he has more support there than is commonly acknowledged. He contrasted his rallies with those of Vice President Kamala Harris, claiming that while his events attract large crowds, hers are much smaller, yet she is still expected to win the state.

The rally followed the pattern of many other campaign events Trump has held in the lead-up to the election, which is now just two weeks away. He used the opportunity to criticize Vice President Harris, calling her “stupid” and blaming her for contributing to inflation and border security issues. Trump also highlighted his signature policies, including imposing tariffs on imported goods, eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security payments, and reducing regulations.

Trump stresses on importance of voter turnout

A central message of his rally was the importance of voter turnout, particularly during early voting, which has already begun. Trump urged his supporters to vote and ensure their ballots are counted.

According to local officials, over one million North Carolinians have already cast their votes for the 2024 election. As of Sunday, more than 939,000 people had voted early in person, and another 78,000 had voted by mail. Additionally, over 11,000 ballots had been received from overseas voters and 2,700 from military personnel. So far, 35% of ballots have been cast by Democrats, 33% by Republicans, and 31% by unaffiliated voters, with the total representing about 13% of the state’s eligible voters.

Tiffany appears on campaign trail

Trump expressed surprise at the high early voting numbers, praising the people of North Carolina for their enthusiasm and commitment. He remarked on the “incredible spirit and heart” of the voters, noting his admiration for the record turnout.

Trump’s youngest daughter, Tiffany, was also present at the rally, marking her first appearance on the campaign trail since Trump announced her pregnancy at the Detroit Economic Forum earlier in October. She attended the event with her husband, Michael Boulos, who has taken a more active role in Trump’s campaign during his second run for the presidency. The couple, who married in November 2022 at Mar-a-Lago, were seen sitting in the stands.

