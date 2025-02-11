At Paris AI Summit, PM Modi Discusses How AI Can Transform Lives For The Better

India's innovative approach, combined with its focus on ethics and inclusivity, positions the country as a key player in the global AI landscape. Modi reiterated that India is ready to contribute its knowledge and resources to ensure that AI's future remains beneficial, fair, and accessible to everyone.

At the ongoing Paris AI Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India’s commitment to shaping the future of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for the benefit of all. Modi emphasized that AI holds immense potential to improve millions of lives, especially in diverse and developing nations like India.

India’s AI Vision: Empowering Diversity Through Technology

Prime Minister Modi spoke about India’s efforts to develop its own large language model, specifically designed to cater to the country’s vast linguistic and cultural diversity. He noted that India is committed to ensuring AI’s benefits reach every part of society, including startups and researchers, by fostering collaboration between public and private sectors. The government’s unique public-private partnership model pools resources, such as computing power, and makes them available at affordable prices to support innovation and research.

Ensuring AI for Good: India’s Contribution to the Global AI Landscape

India’s approach to AI is centered on the belief that the future of AI must be inclusive and focused on the greater good. Modi shared that India is eager to share its expertise with the world, particularly in creating AI systems that prioritize ethics, accessibility, and global cooperation.

Addressing Concerns About AI: Human Responsibility in the Age of Machines

While AI’s rapid advancement has raised concerns about machines surpassing human intelligence, Prime Minister Modi reassured the audience that humanity holds the key to shaping AI’s future. He emphasized that it is humans—not machines—who must steer the development of AI with a deep sense of responsibility, ensuring that technology serves the collective good of all people.

