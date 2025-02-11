The AI Action Summit is happening against the backdrop of the recent popularity of Chinese startup DeepSeek as it launched its latest model called R1 that competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT.

Paris is hosting an AI Action Summit, which kicked off on February 10 and will end on Tuesday, February 11. The summit is being attended by world leaders, top tech executives and law lawmakers, who will come together to talk about AI, its future and its implications, both good and bad. The AI Action Summit was inaugurated by the French president Emmanuel Macron, and is being co-chaired by prime minister Narendra Modi. On Monday, Google CEO Sundar Pichai also spoke at length at the event discussing the benefits of AI, and the simultaneous need for caution, regulations, and education around the technology.

Pichai said that “AI will be the most profound shift of our lifetime”. He spoke about AI being used in healthcare research, in development of quantum computing, and just making daily productivity tasks simpler with tools like NotebookLM. Meanwhile, he also urged global leaders to invest in AI education, infrastructure, and regulation while ensuring the tech remains ethical and accessible.

Later today, PM Narendra Modi and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman are also expected to speak at the event. Modi arrived in Paris this morning and received a warm welcome from French president Emmanuel Macron.

The AI Action Summit is happening against the backdrop of the recent popularity of Chinese startup DeepSeek as it launched its latest model called R1 that competes with OpenAI’s ChatGPT. The DeepSeek R1 model gained popularity for using a fraction of the cost of ChatGPT’s development while being able to be just as capable.