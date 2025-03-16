Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Sunday, March 16, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • At What Time Will Sunita Williams Return To Earth? NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Successfully Launched

At What Time Will Sunita Williams Return To Earth? NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Successfully Launched

The spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, is headed for the International Space Station (ISS), carrying a new team of astronauts for a long-duration mission.

At What Time Will Sunita Williams Return To Earth? NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 Mission Successfully Launched

NASA SPACEX


After a postponed attempt earlier this week, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday evening.

The spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, is headed for the International Space Station (ISS), carrying a new team of astronauts for a long-duration mission.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Closer to Returning Home

NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS for nine months, are now set to return home. They originally planned for a short stay but remained on the station due to concerns over the safety of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that brought them to orbit.

The Crew-10 spacecraft lifted off at 7:03 p.m. ET on Friday, reaching a velocity of 17,500 mph as it traveled toward its destination. The docking at the ISS is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, with hatch opening and crew entry expected at 1:05 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Technical Issues Led to Initial Launch Delay

The mission was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to an issue with a ground support clamp arm on the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX resolved the hydraulic system issue, clearing the mission for Friday’s successful takeoff.

The Crew-10 mission includes:

Anne McClain (NASA) – Mission Commander
Nichole Ayers (NASA) – Mission Pilot
Takuya Onishi (JAXA, Japan) – Mission Specialist
Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos, Russia) – Mission Specialist
These astronauts will replace the current station crew, including Williams and Wilmore, who have played a vital role in station operations since their unexpected extended stay.

Extended ISS Stay for Williams and Wilmore

Williams and Wilmore initially arrived at the ISS in June 2024 aboard the Boeing Starliner. However, due to technical concerns, NASA decided to return the Starliner to Earth uncrewed in September. As a result, the two astronauts joined the Crew-9 team and contributed to research, station maintenance, and operations.

During her time on the ISS, Williams set a new record for the most spacewalking hours by a female astronaut, accumulating 62 hours and 6 minutes outside the station.

Upcoming Crew Transfer and Return to Earth

A SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule, currently docked at the ISS, will transport Williams, Wilmore, and the remaining Crew-9 astronauts back to Earth. NASA expects them to return as early as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the newly arrived Crew-10 astronauts will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, aiding future deep-space exploration.

The successful launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 marks another milestone in human spaceflight. As Williams and Wilmore prepare to return, the incoming crew will continue groundbreaking research, paving the way for extended space missions beyond low Earth orbit.

ALSO READ: Your Time Is Up: Trump Orders Airstrikes On Houthi-Controlled Regions In Yemen, At Least18 Killed

Filed under

NASA SpaceX

Gal Gadot and Rachel Zegl

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere...
Abu Qatal, Hafiz Saeed's

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead...
Lex Fridman seen here wit

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On...
Iranian women seen here w

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition...
newsx

T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here’s What He Said
Donald Trump

I Was Being A Little Bit Sarcastic: Donald Trump Takes A U-Turn On His Bold...
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere...

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead In Pakistan: R̥eport

Who Was Abu Qatal? Hafiz Saeed’s Close Aide And Mastermind Of Rajouri Attack Shot Dead...

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On His Childhood, Experiences In The Himalayas

Who Is Lex Fridman? AI Researcher With 10 Million Followers To Interview PM Modi On...

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition Tools

What Is Nazer App? Iran Cracking Down On Women Without Hijab With Drones, Face Recognition...

T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here’s What He Said

T20 Olympics 2028: Will Virat Kohli Come Out Of Retirement? Here’s What He Said

Entertainment

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere In LA?

Why Was Gal Gadot Not Allowed To Speak To Media During Snow White World Premiere

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star Just Days Before His Tragic Death

‘This Is Horrible’, Matthew Perry’s Ex Reveals The Shocking Text She Got From Friends Star

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April 9

Ajith Kumar’s ‘Good Bad Ugly’ Story Allegedly Leaked Online; USA First Show Set For April

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage And Modernity

Watch | Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan Stunning Chennai Home Studio: A Perfect Blend Of Heritage

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day 2 Collection, Why?

John Abraham’s The Diplomat Fails To Impress At Box Office; Sees 14% Drop In Day

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips