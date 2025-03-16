The spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, is headed for the International Space Station (ISS), carrying a new team of astronauts for a long-duration mission.

After a postponed attempt earlier this week, NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 mission successfully launched from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Friday evening.

The spacecraft, propelled by a Falcon 9 rocket, is headed for the International Space Station (ISS), carrying a new team of astronauts for a long-duration mission.

Astronauts Williams and Wilmore Closer to Returning Home

NASA astronauts Sunita “Suni” Williams and Butch Wilmore, who have been aboard the ISS for nine months, are now set to return home. They originally planned for a short stay but remained on the station due to concerns over the safety of the Boeing Starliner spacecraft that brought them to orbit.

The Crew-10 spacecraft lifted off at 7:03 p.m. ET on Friday, reaching a velocity of 17,500 mph as it traveled toward its destination. The docking at the ISS is scheduled for Saturday at 11:30 p.m. ET, with hatch opening and crew entry expected at 1:05 a.m. ET on Sunday.

Technical Issues Led to Initial Launch Delay

The mission was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to an issue with a ground support clamp arm on the Falcon 9 rocket. SpaceX resolved the hydraulic system issue, clearing the mission for Friday’s successful takeoff.

The Crew-10 mission includes:

Anne McClain (NASA) – Mission Commander

Nichole Ayers (NASA) – Mission Pilot

Takuya Onishi (JAXA, Japan) – Mission Specialist

Kirill Peskov (Roscosmos, Russia) – Mission Specialist

These astronauts will replace the current station crew, including Williams and Wilmore, who have played a vital role in station operations since their unexpected extended stay.

Extended ISS Stay for Williams and Wilmore

Williams and Wilmore initially arrived at the ISS in June 2024 aboard the Boeing Starliner. However, due to technical concerns, NASA decided to return the Starliner to Earth uncrewed in September. As a result, the two astronauts joined the Crew-9 team and contributed to research, station maintenance, and operations.

During her time on the ISS, Williams set a new record for the most spacewalking hours by a female astronaut, accumulating 62 hours and 6 minutes outside the station.

Upcoming Crew Transfer and Return to Earth

A SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom capsule, currently docked at the ISS, will transport Williams, Wilmore, and the remaining Crew-9 astronauts back to Earth. NASA expects them to return as early as Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the newly arrived Crew-10 astronauts will conduct over 200 scientific experiments and technology demonstrations, aiding future deep-space exploration.

The successful launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10 marks another milestone in human spaceflight. As Williams and Wilmore prepare to return, the incoming crew will continue groundbreaking research, paving the way for extended space missions beyond low Earth orbit.

