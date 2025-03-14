At What Time Will The Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible? Here’s How To Take Photos With A Smartphone

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, Earth, and moon align in such a way that the full moon passes through Earth’s umbra (the darkest part of its shadow). This phenomenon causes the moon to appear red or orange, giving it the famous name "blood moon."

The highly anticipated blood moon total lunar eclipse will occur Thursday night into Friday morning, offering a spectacular celestial event.

If weather conditions are favorable, the red-hued moon will be a breathtaking sight, perfect for viewing and even photography.

What Is a Lunar Eclipse?

A total lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, Earth, and moon align in such a way that the full moon passes through Earth’s umbra (the darkest part of its shadow). This phenomenon causes the moon to appear red or orange, giving it the famous name “blood moon.”

Ancient civilizations once viewed this as a bad omen, but today, it’s recognized as a fascinating astronomical event. The last total lunar eclipse occurred in November 2022.

How Is a Lunar Eclipse Different from a Solar Eclipse?

A lunar eclipse happens when the Earth blocks sunlight from reaching the moon. In contrast, a solar eclipse occurs when the moon moves between the Earth and the sun, temporarily obscuring sunlight.

What Time Will the Blood Moon Eclipse Be Visible?

The total lunar eclipse will be visible across the Western Hemisphere, including the entire United States, assuming clear skies.

The moon will start changing just before midnight EDT on Thursday.

The eclipse officially begins shortly after 1 a.m. EDT on Friday.

The total eclipse (blood moon phase) will last from about 2:30 a.m. to 3:30 a.m. EDT.

Do You Need Special Glasses to Watch the Eclipse?

Unlike a solar eclipse, you don’t need protective glasses to safely view a lunar eclipse. The event is completely safe for the naked eye.

Although binoculars or telescopes are not necessary, they enhance the experience by providing a closer, more detailed view. For the best visibility, avoid bright city lights and find a dark location.

How to Take Photos of the Blood Moon with a Smartphone

Capturing the red moon with a smartphone is possible, but a steady setup is crucial. Here are some photography tips:

Use a tripod or any stable surface to prevent blurriness.

Enhance the shot by placing the phone camera against a telescope eyepiece.

Adjust the camera’s exposure settings to highlight the moon’s deep red tones.

Weather Forecast: Will Skies Be Clear?

According to meteorologists, the best areas for clear skies on Thursday night include:

Mid-Atlantic states, Ohio Valley, and Central Plains

Parts of Florida and Deep South Texas

However, areas in the Rocky Mountains and Great Basin may experience clouds, rain, or even snow. Additionally, high clouds may cover regions from the Dakotas to New England.

When Is the Next Eclipse?

If you miss this event, another celestial show is on the way! A partial solar eclipse will occur on April 29, blocking part of the sun. It will be visible for a short time in certain parts of the Northeast.