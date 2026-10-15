Attack Hindu Temple To Make It a ‘Special Day’; 19-year-old Arrested After Gun Jams As He Wanted To Kill ‘Indian People’ – Full Details

A 19-year-old Taco Bell employee was arrested in Illinois after allegedly planning a mass shooting targeting a Hindu temple in Aurora, with a jammed rifle and messages sent to a co-worker helping police uncover the alleged plot. Alexandros Paporakis, a resident of Palatine, allegedly arrived near the place of worship on October 11 carrying an AR-style rifle, ammunition and tactical equipment, intending to target “Indian people”, prosecutors said.

As per reports, the weapon allegedly failed to fire, forcing Paporakis to flee. He later searched online for ways to repair the rifle and contacted a colleague, saying the gun had jammed and he had left the scene “super fast”. The co-worker and another employee alerted emergency services, leading police from Palatine and Mount Prospect to coordinate a response. Paporakis was arrested that day before he could allegedly return to carry out the attack.

How a jammed rifle exposed the alleged Hindu temple shooting plot

Reportedly, prosecutors said Paporakis had discussed his intentions with colleagues before the alleged attack. He reportedly told one co-worker that he wanted to target what he described as the largest Hindu temple in Aurora and warned that Sunday would be a “special day”.

After the rifle malfunctioned, Paporakis allegedly sent messages showing the weapon failing to fire, along with a photograph of himself wearing a tactical vest and a copy of an eight-page manifesto. His colleagues reported the material to authorities.

Investigators believe the intended target may have been the largest Hindu temple in Aurora’s southwestern suburbs. However, authorities have not conclusively identified the specific place of worship he allegedly planned to attack.

What the manifesto revealed about the alleged Hindu temple target

Reports say that during a search of Paporakis’ home, detectives recovered an eight-page document titled Why I Fought: A.K.A. (Aurora Shooter’s Manifesto). According to investigators, it contained white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology, hatred towards Indians and other non-white communities, and references to mass violence.

Police said Paporakis described himself in the document as a “sociopathic white supremacist Neo-Nazi filled with hatred, fantasising about mass murder nearly every day”.

Colleagues had reportedly heard him express white supremacist views, make racist remarks about Indians, and discuss Nazis and armed violence. Investigators are examining the manifesto and his electronic communications to determine the extent of the alleged plan and whether further charges are warranted. The FBI’s Chicago field office is assisting with the investigation.

Weapons recovered as police investigate the Hindu temple plot

A search of the suspect’s residence uncovered an AR-style rifle without a serial number, multiple loaded magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition and tactical equipment, police said.

According to reports, investigators also recovered a tactical vest containing body armour, a patch bearing imagery associated with white supremacist extremism, a gas canister labelled with a slur directed at South Asians, and items depicting Nazi symbolism, according to police and prosecutors.

Paporakis faces one charge of making a terrorist threat and one charge of unlawful possession of a weapon, relating to a rifle with a barrel shorter than 16 inches. A judge ordered him to remain in custody as the case proceeds. His next court appearance is scheduled for October 30.

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