Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, May 24, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Attack On India’s Democracy Is An Attack On The Democracy Of Every Country: Keith Vaz | Exclusive

Attack On India’s Democracy Is An Attack On The Democracy Of Every Country: Keith Vaz | Exclusive

In an exclusive interview with NewsX, former UK MP Keith Vaz shared insights on India’s diplomatic efforts against terrorism, global security challenges & more.

Attack On India’s Democracy Is An Attack On The Democracy Of Every Country: Keith Vaz | Exclusive

Keith Vaz, Former MP, House of Commons, UK


Sharing insights on India’s diplomatic efforts against terrorism, Keith Vaz, former Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom, while speaking in an exclusive interview with NewsX, discussed global security challenges, the significance of international cooperation, and how New Delhi can play a pivotal role in shaping the fight against terror. Excerpts:

India’s Diplomatic Push for Global Unity Against Terrorism

India’s recent initiative to send delegations to 32 countries to build a global coalition against terrorism has drawn international attention. Keith Vaz commended this diplomatic effort, emphasising its importance in mobilising international support. “It’s a very good idea. It’s important that India should be reaching out to countries throughout the world to inform them of what happened recently, but also to get together a grand coalition of those countries that wish to fight terrorism in an effective and constructive way,” Vaz said.

He further highlighted that India’s outreach is crucial given the number of countries that need to be contacted and the urgent discussions that need to take place. “I think the fact that Indian delegations are going abroad is to be welcomed warmly. Their interaction with other politicians is important, and I hope very much it will be constructive as far as the dialogue is concerned.”

India’s Contribution to Global Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The conversation turned to India’s role in fighting terrorism on the global stage, especially considering its involvement in tracking down terror groups linked to attacks like the 2005 London bombings. When asked why the UK should appreciate India’s efforts, Vaz remarked, “Well, why shouldn’t they? Everyone should thank other countries that are involved in providing information that is going to assist countries in finding out who is responsible for terrorism. So, there should be better cooperation between all countries of the world in combating terrorism.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Vaz further acknowledged India’s growing defence capabilities, noting that the country’s security system is becoming increasingly effective.

The Global Struggle Against Radicalisation

Despite numerous terror attacks across Europe and other parts of the world, such as the 2015 Paris attacks, the Charlie Hebdo shooting, and the Madrid train bombings, global efforts to tackle radical elements linked to terrorism have faced challenges. According to Vaz, the problem stems from the inconsistent and sometimes counterproductive approach of some nations.

“The problem is sometimes countries tend to use these groups in a way to combat other groups. There’s an old saying about ‘your enemy’s enemy being your friend.’ We need to look carefully at how we develop these changes and how we connect with each other. Violence is not a new thing; it’s been with us for as long as the Earth has been revolving around the Sun.” Vaz explained, while stressing that vigilance and collaboration are key in addressing the threat of radicalism.

The Role of the United Nations in Defining Terrorism

With India piloting a UN resolution to define terrorism, Vaz expressed skepticism about the UN’s effectiveness in addressing the issue. “Definitions are fine, but the UN has proved itself to be a completely ineffective organization in dealing with these changes. It’s becoming more violent and negative,” he told NewsX.

Stressing the need for a more practical approach in combating global threats, Vaz said India must rely on itself to counter terrorism, particularly in the face of shifting global dynamics.

The Need for Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

While Vaz agreed that the UN could potentially play a key role in identifying state sponsors of terrorism, he pointed out the challenges the UN faces due to its consensus-driven decision-making process. He advocated for bilateral cooperation between countries and said, “The best way to approach this is bilaterally. Know who your friends are, share information and proceed from there. The common enemy is those who want to undermine democracy worldwide.”

Strengthening Global Responses to Terror-Funding

Speaking on the role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb terror financing, Vaz highlighted the need to present clear evidence against countries providing aid to terror groups. “We need to present evidence to those countries and organizations that are providing aid to terror groups. If there are clear examples of this, we need to make sure that it’s dealt with practically,” he said.

Accountability for State Sponsors of Terrorism

When asked about Pakistan’s acknowledgment of harbouring terrorists, Vaz asserted that India must present a strong case at the UN to hold Pakistan accountable. He, however, also pointed out the potential limitations in the process, noting, “India does not have a seat at the UN Security Council, and it should.”

“India should be represented at the highest levels of international democracy. An attack on India’s democracy is an attack on the democracy of every country that believes in democratic values,” he emphasised.

India’s Role in Counter-Terrorism and Security Collaboration

Vaz also discussed the significance of collaboration between democratic nations, particularly India and the United Kingdom, in addressing global security challenges. While the G7 (Group of Seven nations) has a section dedicated to counterterrorism, Vaz insisted that true global collaboration requires a broader approach that includes major democratic nations like India.

“India should develop its capabilities independently. India has the resources, the brainpower, and the clout to handle this on its own, and I hope it will,” he concluded.

Filed under

Global Security Cooperation Keith Vaz united nations

EAM S. Jaishankar, while

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years
Chhonzin Angmo made histo

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...
The European Union has re

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...
Netanyahu has come under

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...
A man who had been missin

MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested
newsx

BSF Jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw Returns Home After Release From Pakistan Custody
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

EAM Jaishankar Outlines Vision for Stronger India-Germany Ties Over Next 25 Years

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer Mt Everest

Who Is Chhonzin Angmo? Tribal Woman from Himachal Becomes First Visually-Impaired Indian Woman to Conquer...

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’ in Trade Talks

Trump’s 50% Tariff Threat Draws EU Pushback as the Bloc Calls for ‘Respect Not Threats’...

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer Over Gaza Remarks

Explained: Why Israeli PM Netanyahu Is Facing Slander Accusations After Criticising Macron, Carney and Starmer...

MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested

MBBS Student Drugged And Gang Raped By Classmates in Sangli, 3 Arrested

Entertainment

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Day 11 Highlights From Cannes 2025: Glamour, Applause, and Rule-Breakers

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Harry Potter Actor Stanislav Yanevski Undergoes Emergency Surgery

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Veteran Actor Moushumi Chatterjee Recalls Rajesh Khanna’s Inappropriate Remark

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

Paris Court Convicts Kim Kardashian Robbery Gang, But No Jail Time Ordered

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse Here!

After Postponing Her Cannes Debut, Alia Bhatt Finally Hits The Red Carpet- See First Glimpse

Lifestyle

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You Love The Himalayas

Already Explored Uttarakhand And Himachal? Here Are 5 Nepal Treks You Can’t Miss If You

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Skip The Hassle: Check Out Top Easy Visa Destinations For Indian Travellers This Summer

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

Holiday Smarter: Secure And Affordable Travel Tips For The Summer Season

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

How To Take Care Of Your Hair This Summer: Easy Hacks To Beat The Heat

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’

The Great Pocket Problem: Why Women Are Still Asking, ‘Where Are Mine?’