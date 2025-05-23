Sharing insights on India’s diplomatic efforts against terrorism, Keith Vaz, former Member of Parliament from the United Kingdom, while speaking in an exclusive interview with NewsX, discussed global security challenges, the significance of international cooperation, and how New Delhi can play a pivotal role in shaping the fight against terror. Excerpts:

India’s Diplomatic Push for Global Unity Against Terrorism

India’s recent initiative to send delegations to 32 countries to build a global coalition against terrorism has drawn international attention. Keith Vaz commended this diplomatic effort, emphasising its importance in mobilising international support. “It’s a very good idea. It’s important that India should be reaching out to countries throughout the world to inform them of what happened recently, but also to get together a grand coalition of those countries that wish to fight terrorism in an effective and constructive way,” Vaz said.

He further highlighted that India’s outreach is crucial given the number of countries that need to be contacted and the urgent discussions that need to take place. “I think the fact that Indian delegations are going abroad is to be welcomed warmly. Their interaction with other politicians is important, and I hope very much it will be constructive as far as the dialogue is concerned.”

India’s Contribution to Global Counter-Terrorism Efforts

The conversation turned to India’s role in fighting terrorism on the global stage, especially considering its involvement in tracking down terror groups linked to attacks like the 2005 London bombings. When asked why the UK should appreciate India’s efforts, Vaz remarked, “Well, why shouldn’t they? Everyone should thank other countries that are involved in providing information that is going to assist countries in finding out who is responsible for terrorism. So, there should be better cooperation between all countries of the world in combating terrorism.”

Vaz further acknowledged India’s growing defence capabilities, noting that the country’s security system is becoming increasingly effective.

The Global Struggle Against Radicalisation

Despite numerous terror attacks across Europe and other parts of the world, such as the 2015 Paris attacks, the Charlie Hebdo shooting, and the Madrid train bombings, global efforts to tackle radical elements linked to terrorism have faced challenges. According to Vaz, the problem stems from the inconsistent and sometimes counterproductive approach of some nations.

“The problem is sometimes countries tend to use these groups in a way to combat other groups. There’s an old saying about ‘your enemy’s enemy being your friend.’ We need to look carefully at how we develop these changes and how we connect with each other. Violence is not a new thing; it’s been with us for as long as the Earth has been revolving around the Sun.” Vaz explained, while stressing that vigilance and collaboration are key in addressing the threat of radicalism.

The Role of the United Nations in Defining Terrorism

With India piloting a UN resolution to define terrorism, Vaz expressed skepticism about the UN’s effectiveness in addressing the issue. “Definitions are fine, but the UN has proved itself to be a completely ineffective organization in dealing with these changes. It’s becoming more violent and negative,” he told NewsX.

Stressing the need for a more practical approach in combating global threats, Vaz said India must rely on itself to counter terrorism, particularly in the face of shifting global dynamics.

The Need for Stronger Bilateral Cooperation

While Vaz agreed that the UN could potentially play a key role in identifying state sponsors of terrorism, he pointed out the challenges the UN faces due to its consensus-driven decision-making process. He advocated for bilateral cooperation between countries and said, “The best way to approach this is bilaterally. Know who your friends are, share information and proceed from there. The common enemy is those who want to undermine democracy worldwide.”

Strengthening Global Responses to Terror-Funding

Speaking on the role of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to curb terror financing, Vaz highlighted the need to present clear evidence against countries providing aid to terror groups. “We need to present evidence to those countries and organizations that are providing aid to terror groups. If there are clear examples of this, we need to make sure that it’s dealt with practically,” he said.

Accountability for State Sponsors of Terrorism

When asked about Pakistan’s acknowledgment of harbouring terrorists, Vaz asserted that India must present a strong case at the UN to hold Pakistan accountable. He, however, also pointed out the potential limitations in the process, noting, “India does not have a seat at the UN Security Council, and it should.”

“India should be represented at the highest levels of international democracy. An attack on India’s democracy is an attack on the democracy of every country that believes in democratic values,” he emphasised.

India’s Role in Counter-Terrorism and Security Collaboration

Vaz also discussed the significance of collaboration between democratic nations, particularly India and the United Kingdom, in addressing global security challenges. While the G7 (Group of Seven nations) has a section dedicated to counterterrorism, Vaz insisted that true global collaboration requires a broader approach that includes major democratic nations like India.

“India should develop its capabilities independently. India has the resources, the brainpower, and the clout to handle this on its own, and I hope it will,” he concluded.