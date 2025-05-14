The Baloch Women Forum criticised the rocket launcher attack on the residence of a civilian in the Balicha area of Tump Tehsil in Kech.

The Baloch Women Forum (BWF) has strongly criticised the recent rocket launcher attack on the residence of Jangiyan Baloch, a civilian in the Balicha area of Tump Tehsil, district Kech. Taking to the social media platform X, BWF alleged that the assault was carried out by “death squads,” the locally operating armed groups with the purported backing of law enforcement agencies of Balochistan, news agency ANI reported.

The forum stated, “We, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), denounce the ugly attack of rocket launchers on the home of a civilian, Jangiyan Baloch, in district Kech’s Balicha in the strongest possible terms and deem it an attack on the societal order and organisation of the Baloch.”

According to the X handle, the incident left three members of Jangiyan Baloch’s family injured — his son Nawaz Jangiyan, daughter-in-law Ayesha Mulla Raza, and wife Modho Naik Bakht.

We decry rocket launch attack on Jangiyan's home in Balicha and demand impartial inquiry on the incident

Rocket launcher attacks on Jangiyan Baloch's home in Balicha deserves condemnation We, the Baloch Women Forum (BWF), denounce the ugly attack of rocket launchers on the home… pic.twitter.com/za5VSZIxO5 — Baloch Women Forum (@BalochWF) May 13, 2025

The BWF highlighted that the armed factions in the region freely perpetrate violence, destabilising society while remaining shielded from justice. And that with the tacit support of the state, these groups act as instruments of chaos, immune to law and accountability.

“These groups have been given a free hand to destabilise the social order,” the BWF stated. “They function with impunity and are unaccountable due to the backing they receive from state institutions.”

The Forum also expressed deep concern over the deteriorating security conditions in Tump, describing it as one of the most gravely impacted regions in Balochistan. It accused armed groups in the area of orchestrating targetted killings, enforced disappearances and assaults on civilians, all of which are reportedly fuelling an escalating climate of lawlessness and fear.

The forum demanded several actions, including measures like an immediate end to what it described as “illegal privileges” granted to armed militias, a permanent halt to human rights violations in Trump and the wider Balochistan region, and a transparent and impartial inquiry into the rocket attack on Jangiyan Baloch’s home, with legal action against the perpetrators. Furthermore, it also called for medical and financial assistance for the injured and their families.

