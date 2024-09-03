Audi Executive And Avid Climber Fabrizio Longo Dies in Tragic Fall in the Adamello Mountains

Fabrizio Longo, a 62-year-old executive with Audi and an enthusiastic mountain climber, tragically fell to his death while climbing Cima Payer in the Adamello mountains, located near the Italian-Swiss border. Longo, who had been leading Audi’s operations in Italy, was ascending to the summit when the fatal incident took place, according to reports from the New York Post.

Accident Details and Rescue Efforts

Longo was well-equipped for the climb, using safety aids like steel cables and ladders. Despite these precautions, he fell from a height of 10,000 feet while attempting to reach the peak. A fellow climber, who witnessed the fall, immediately alerted rescue teams. Responders arrived promptly at the scene, finding Longo’s body approximately 700 feet down a steep gorge. He was pronounced dead upon discovery, and a helicopter was dispatched to retrieve his body, which was then transported to a hospital in Carisolo for further examination.

The exact circumstances surrounding Longo’s fall remain unclear, and authorities have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the accident. An autopsy will be conducted, and further inquiries will follow to understand what led to the fatal mishap. Following these formalities, his family will set a date for the funeral.

A Distinguished Career and Personal Background

Born in Rimini, Italy, in 1962, Fabrizio Longo built an impressive career in the automotive industry. He earned a degree in political science and began his professional journey at Fiat in 1987, where he developed his marketing expertise. By 2002, Longo was at the helm of the Lancia brand. His career with Audi began in 2012, and by 2013, he had risen to the role of director of Italian operations, where he left a significant mark on the company.

“Fabrizio Longo has been leading the Audi brand in Italy with enormous success since 2013, confirming the brand’s leadership in the premium segment for 11 consecutive years,” an Audi spokesperson told The Post. “He was the source of unwavering support. His strong values and genuine care for each one created a workplace filled with warmth and respect. His infectious enthusiasm and positive energy touched and inspired Audi Italia and its stakeholders daily.”

A Passionate Climber and Environmental Advocate

In addition to his professional accomplishments, Longo was a devoted mountaineer and frequented the Adamello mountains. His passion extended beyond climbing; he was an advocate for environmental conservation, particularly in protecting the mountain regions from the adverse effects of climate change. His dedication to preserving the natural beauty of these areas was well-known among his colleagues and friends.

Condolences from the International Ski and Snowboard Federation

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), with which Longo had worked closely, expressed deep sorrow at his passing. Flavio Roda, the head of the federation, described Longo’s death as “a terrible loss for the federation that has collaborated fruitfully with Longo for years.”

“We join the family in this moment of great pain, and with the staff of Audi Italia,” Roda added, emphasizing the impact Longo had on the organization.

