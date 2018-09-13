Myanmar de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Wednesday, September 13th, defended the imprisonment of 2 Reuters journalists, who were convicted under the colonial-era Secrets Act. Speaking at the World Economic Forum (WEF) on ASEAN in Hanoi on Wednesday, Suu Kyi said that both of them were jailed because they were journalists, “they were jailed because … the court has decided that they have broken the Official Secrets Act”, she added.

Wa Lone, 32, and Kyaw Soe Oo, 28, were imprisoned last week as they were found guilty for collecting country’s secrets and reporting on end number of atrocities against Rohingyas, a Muslim minority in Buddhist populated Rakhine state. The 2 journalists were probing the killing of Rohingya villagers by the armed forces at the time of their detention, which took place in Demeber.

