Aurora Alert: Northern Lights To Illuminate These 15 States Amid Geomagnetic Storm Forecast

The aurora borealis could paint the northern U.S. skies on Tuesday night, as a minor geomagnetic storm sparks a rare celestial show. The spectacle comes amid NOAA’s mass layoffs, sparking fears about the future of climate and weather monitoring.

The northern lights could dazzle night skies across the northern United States on Tuesday night, as the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) forecasts a stronger-than-usual aurora due to a minor geomagnetic storm expected late Tuesday.

According to NOAA’s projections, nearly all of Alaska has a high likelihood of witnessing the celestial display. Several other states, including Washington, Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Michigan, have a moderate chance of seeing the aurora. The projected view line — the region with the lowest likelihood of aurora visibility — includes Wyoming, South Dakota, Iowa, New York, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine.

Optimal Viewing Conditions

To maximize the chances of seeing the northern lights, NOAA advises stargazers to head to dark locations between 10 p.m. and 2 a.m. local time. Higher elevations and northern regions offer better visibility, while avoiding light pollution is crucial for an unobstructed view.

For those hoping to photograph the aurora, National Geographic recommends using a wide-angle lens and a tripod to stabilize the camera. Smartphone users can utilize night mode on iPhones for clearer images. The publication also suggests setting an aperture value of 4.0 or lower and framing the composition with elements such as trees, bodies of water, or mountains.

Unprecedented Aurora Activity

The northern lights have made frequent appearances in American skies throughout 2024, reflecting an unusual period of auroral activity. NASA reported that 2024 marked the highest aurora visibility in 500 years. This heightened activity is expected to persist through 2026 due to the sun’s “solar maximum” phase — the peak of its 11-year cycle marked by increased solar flares and storms. In October, a solar flare measured at X9.0 — one of the strongest in decades — triggered auroras visible as far south as Florida, with a Kp index of 7.

The forecast comes amid upheaval at NOAA, which recently faced mass layoffs under the direction of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency. Reports indicate that hundreds of NOAA employees, including meteorologists, scientists, and communications officials, were dismissed last week. Critics warn that the layoffs could disrupt weather forecasts, ship navigation, and agricultural operations.

On Monday, more than 1,000 protesters gathered outside a NOAA building in Boulder, Colorado, to oppose the firings. Scientists and politicians have voiced concerns that the downsizing could undermine critical climate monitoring and forecasting services.

