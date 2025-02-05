Australia Bans Chinese AI Startup DeepSeek From Government Devices Over Security Risks

The Australian government has imposed a ban on all DeepSeek applications and services across government systems, citing national security concerns. The decision requires the removal of any existing installations and prohibits future use of DeepSeek products by government employees, including agencies like the Australian Electoral Commission and Bureau of Meteorology.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup, gained global attention in January after launching a chatbot that matched the performance of US rivals at a significantly lower training cost. However, this led to widespread apprehension, with Australia’s ban following international stock market turmoil and sharp AI-related share drops, including chipmaker Brainchip.

Not Due to Chinese Origins, Says Government

The Australian government emphasized that the decision was not influenced by DeepSeek’s Chinese origins but was due to the “unacceptable risk” it poses. Cybersecurity experts have echoed concerns over potential data exposure and misuse.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The ban does not apply to private citizens but affects a wide range of public sector workers. It remains unclear whether the restriction will extend to sectors like education.

Rising Global Scrutiny

DeepSeek’s rapid rise has drawn comparisons to previous Western apprehensions over Chinese tech companies like Huawei and TikTok. While initially welcomed as a breakthrough, concerns about data handling and privacy have mounted.

South Korea, Ireland, and France have launched investigations into DeepSeek’s data practices, as it stores user information on servers in China. The US Navy has reportedly barred its members from using the tool, and the White House is considering its own review.

The ban comes amid ongoing debates over AI governance and international tech competition, marking another chapter in Western caution toward emerging Chinese technologies.