As a result of concerns over the situation in Ukraine, Foxtel told RT on Sunday that they are suspending the channel’s broadcast distribution services in Australia. The rights of Foxtel, Australia’s satellite operator, have been reviewed under the channel license agreement.

Poland cut RT and a few other Russian stations off its cable and satellite networks, as well as its online platforms, on Thursday.

To assist Ukrainians fleeing from Russia’s armed incursion, they are offering three-year temporary visas to Ukrainian refugees. As a result of this, they will be able to work in the country.

RT and numerous other Russian accounts were suspended by the firm on Sunday. The move follows Russian President Vladimir Putin’s authorization of a full-scale attack on Ukraine on Thursday, which included airstrikes across the country and deploy forces in the city capital, Kyiv.

YouTube has also joined Meta in prohibiting state-funded Russian media groups from using its platform to broadcast advertising or profit.