Australia Election 2025: Australia Votes Amid Economic Woes And Rising Tensions With China

Polling began across Australia on Saturday as voters turned out to decide the country’s next government, with key concerns including the soaring cost of living, economic uncertainty, energy policy, and relations with China dominating the campaign trail.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, leading the centre-left Labour Party, is seeking a second term after three years in office. His main challenger is Peter Dutton, head of the centre-right Liberal-National Coalition, which is hoping to return to power by promising to steer Australia “back on track.”

Despite Labour leading in pre-election opinion polls, the result remains uncertain due to Australia’s complex preferential voting system and the declining dominance of the two major parties. This election will determine the makeup of the 150-member House of Representatives.

Voting is mandatory in Australia, with fines imposed on those who fail to cast their vote. While polls officially opened at 8 a.m. local time, over 8 million of the country’s 18 million eligible voters had already submitted early ballots.

Leadership Clash: Albanese vs. Dutton

Albanese highlighted his government’s efforts over the past term, focusing on issues like housing affordability and expanding Medicare. “We’ve built really strong foundations, but there’s more to do,” he said, urging voters to give his party a second term to deliver on key reforms.

On the other hand, Dutton accused the Labour government of presiding over a significant drop in living standards. “Under Labor, Australians have faced the largest fall in living standards on record,” he wrote on X. Positioning himself as a strong and conservative alternative, Dutton promised to reduce public sector jobs and bring discipline to government spending.

Labour has drawn attention to Dutton’s alignment with Trump-style politics, framing him as a “Trump-lite” figure, a narrative aimed at swaying centrist voters wary of populist conservatism.

Major Issues: Economy, Energy, and Foreign Policy

Australians are casting their votes under the weight of economic strain. Rising inflation, high interest rates, and shrinking affordable housing options have shaped much of the voter sentiment. Both parties have taken sharply different positions on how to address energy challenges, particularly the shift away from fossil fuels.

China, too, remains a major talking point. While it continues to be Australia’s top trading partner, security concerns and past tensions have complicated the relationship. Voters are closely watching how each party plans to strike a balance between economic cooperation and national security.

Although a clear winner is difficult to forecast, the election’s outcome will shape Australia’s domestic and foreign policies in a period of growing global uncertainty.

