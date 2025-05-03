The polls officially closed in eastern Australia at 6 pm, but it will be another hour before results from these areas begin to surface.

As the sun sets over the eastern states of Australia, the clock is ticking down on what has been a closely contested federal election. With the polls officially closed in these regions at 6 pm local time, the first results are expected to come through at around 7 pm, signalling the start of the vote count. The Labor Party, led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, is hoping to retain its seats, with a strong focus on regaining ground from the Coalition and Greens. The opposition, led by Peter Dutton, is looking to make gains, particularly in New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria.

Key Seats to Watch

This election is seeing a number of key seats up for grabs, with both Labor and the Coalition targetting specific regions to secure their future in government. According to The Guardian, some of the most hotly contested seats include:

NSW: Bennelong, Gilmore, Paterson, Dobell, Robertson, Bradfield

Victoria: Aston, Chisholm, Goldstein, McEwan, Macnamara, Wills, Wannon

Queensland: Brisbane, Leichhardt, Dickson

South Australia (SA): Sturt

Western Australia (WA): Tangney, Curtin

Tasmania: Franklin, Lyons

In these seats, voters are expected to deliver critical results that could decide the fate of the nation’s leadership.

Polling in Eastern States Comes to an End

The polls officially closed in eastern Australia at 6 pm, The Guardian reported while quoting political analyst Kevin Bonham as saying it will be another hour before results from these areas begin to surface. With South Australia and the Northern Territory set to follow at 6:30 pm and Western Australia waiting until 8 pm, a full picture of the election results will take several hours to materialise.

Albanese: ‘It’s Now Up to the People’

As the day drew to a close, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made a final statement on his electoral hopes after casting his ballot at Marrickville West Public School in his electorate of Grayndler.

“I’m confident in my home electorate,” Albanese said, standing beside his son Nathan and his dog Toto. according to The Guardian. “Marrickville West, this is my hood.” Albanese, who began his day early at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, then spoke on the democratic process, adding, “It’s now up to the people. We will wait and see what the outcome is. We should be proud we live in a vibrant democracy, where everyone gets one vote, one value.”

Dutton Places Faith in ‘Quiet Australians’

Meanwhile, opposition leader Peter Dutton, after a month of tireless campaigning, expressed his belief that the Coalition would find support among what he termed “quiet Australians.” Voting alongside his wife Kirilly and children Tom, Harry, and Bec at Albany Creek State School in Brisbane’s north, Dutton told reporters, “I have faith that the quiet Australians will come out today to support the Coalition. I’m looking forward to seeing the results.”

Dutton’s campaign took him to 52 electorates across the nation, underscoring the Coalition’s push to reclaim ground across critical regions, particularly in New South Wales and Victoria, the report said.

(With inputs from the Australian Associated Press)

