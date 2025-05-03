Australia Election: PM Anthony Albanese’s Labor Party Projected to Win 2025 Polls, Broadcasters Say

PM Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party is projected to win the 2025 Australian federal election, according to early vote counts.

PM Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party is projected to win the 2025 Australian federal election, according to early vote counts.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s centre-left Labor Party is projected to win the 2025 Australian federal election, according to early vote counts reported by Sky News Australia and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC). The projections suggest that the Liberal-National coalition, led by opposition leader Peter Dutton, is unlikely to form a government, with early trends showing Labor in a leading position.

ABC’s veteran election analyst Antony Green has already declared a win for Labor, while Sky News Australia and Seven News both reported that the conservative coalition could not secure enough seats to take power.

As of Saturday evening, early returns were strongly favouring Labor, with Defence Minister Richard Marles telling Seven News that the party was optimistic about its chances. “Early results are encouraging,” he reportedly said, adding that regaining majority government “remains a possibility and it is what we are trying to achieve”.

Voting closed at 6 p.m. local time (0800 GMT) in the eastern states, while Western Australia — which includes the key electorate of Perth, concluded polling two hours later at 10:00 GMT.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Cost of Living and Trump’s Influence Key Agendas

The election was fought largely on economic concerns, with cost-of-living pressures dominating the political debate. But international developments also played a role. Many voters expressed anxiety over the return of U.S. President Donald Trump, whose unpredictable foreign policy and recent economic decisions — including global tariffs — rattled markets and sparked voter backlash in multiple democracies.

Trump’s impact has not been limited to Australia. The Canadian Liberal Party also pulled off a surprise comeback victory this week, aided by widespread disapproval of Trump’s stance on Canadian sovereignty and trade.

In Australia, similar sentiments appear to have worked against the conservative opposition, which had gained ground earlier in the year as economic frustrations mounted. As recently as February, Dutton’s coalition was leading in national opinion polls. However, that trend reversed sharply in the final weeks of the campaign.

(With inputs from Reuters)

ALSO READ: Australia Election: How Trump May Have Influenced 2025 Polls | Explained